BYU's Bench Scores 29 Points in a 98-82 Win Over Queens

In a fast-paced game, BYU and Queens combined for 180 points. It was another great offensive display, the third straight game in which BYU scored 94 or more points.

One thing BYU did well was protect the paint, an area where Queens typically lives. The Cougars had a season-high eight blocks and closed off as many driving lanes as possible. Before playing BYU, the Royals had scored 47% of their total points in the paint, but the Cougars held them to just 29% of their points down low.

However, what kept Queens in the game was three-point shooting. Scoring beyond the arc is not something the Royals have relied on to win games this year, but they had to against BYU and made a season-high 14 threes. It wasn’t BYU’s best night defending the three-ball.

Queens also won the battle on the boards, outrebounding BYU 39-38. That’s an area where the Cougars will need to be more aggressive.

Hot shooting continues from deep

The Cougars had their third straight game shooting at least 45% from three, this time making a season-high 17 triples. Of college basketball teams that have attempted at least 50 three-point field goals this season, BYU ranks third in the country in three-point percentage at 45%. BYU also ranks fourth in the country in threes made, with 44 already.

It’s only been three games, but it’s still rare for a team to shoot this well three games in a row.

Eight different BYU players hit a three against Queens, and seven of them made at least two. The number of shooting options on this roster is incredible, which makes the Cougars extremely difficult to guard and explains why this offense seems to just hum.

Jaxon Kohler in particular adds the perfect dynamic to this BYU team. A center who can shoot beyond the arc opens things up significantly, and the big man had three triples. There were only three games last season in which he made more.

More contributions are coming from the bench

Nate Pickens had his best game in a BYU jersey. He had a season-high 15 points and went 3-5 from three. After a year on the sidelines, it’s great to see him getting back to what he did best at UC Riverside and showing what he is capable of. The Cougars would welcome a spark like that off the bench as the season continues.

Pickens is already the seventh player for BYU to score in double figures this season, joining Rob Wright, Collin Chandler, Bruce Branch, Tyler Betsey, Jake Wahlin, and Kohler. This is a team that hasn’t even featured Dawson Baker yet as he has continued to work his way back from injury.

One player whose box score doesn’t tell his story is Brooks Bahr. In only 10 minutes, he had three assists and a block, but his defense was probably the most impressive part of his time on the floor. He guarded every Queens player he matched up with tightly, the kind of effort we’ve seen from him all season long. He’s a player who should get better throughout the season. In fact, he already looks ahead of schedule.

You can watch highlights of the game below.