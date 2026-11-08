Does BYU have the best offense in the country?

Another game, another three-point barrage for the Cougars. BYU routed Omaha 108-67 in a free-flowing offensive display, going 16-of-35 from three. It’s the second straight game the Cougars have shot 45% or better from beyond the arc.

KenPom currently ranks BYU fourth in the country in offensive efficiency, and if you’ve watched either of its first two games, it’s easy to see why.

Last season, BYU lacked a clear offensive identity. This year, there’s no question about how the Cougars want to play.

Is Tyler Betsey the X factor for BYU?

Tyler Betsey was brought in to do one main thing: shoot the leather off the ball from beyond the arc. So far, you could say he’s doing a decent job of filling the role we outlined in our offseason scouting report.

The 6-foot-8 Syracuse transfer tied career highs with 18 points and six triples against Omaha. Through two games, Betsey is 10-of-14 from deep, a scorching 71%. You could not have asked for a better start to his BYU career.

Like any shooter, Betsey won’t shoot this well every night, but what’s exciting is that we’ve seen firsthand what he’s capable of. He will be key to helping the Cougars dig out of deficits and go on runs to pull away from opponents this season.

Maybe the most intriguing part of Betsey’s game is his frame. It’s rare to find college wings with his size who can shoot this well. His length lets him knock down triples even when he’s contested, something we’ve seen him do a few times in the opening week.

If he can stay consistent, Betsey will open up the floor for BYU as opponents try to guard him more tightly on the perimeter. When he’s this hot from three, he can change games and be the extra spark in an already potent offense.

BYU’s scoring is very balanced

Last season, BYU had arguably the best trio in the country in AJ Dybantsa, Richie Saunders and Rob Wright. While it was fun watching them go to work, the offense struggled when they were off the floor or having off shooting nights.

Things feel much different so far this season. The Cougars had six players score in double figures against Omaha, the first time that’s happened since Kevin Young’s first season in Provo, when BYU beat Fresno State on December 6, 2024.

After going scoreless against Ohio State, Jake Wahlin bounced back with 10 points in 17 minutes against the Mavericks. BYU’s bench also scored 25 points after managing just eight against Ohio State. It was nice to see more of the rotation get involved and make the most of its minutes.

Heading into the season, we made the bold prediction that BYU would have five different players score 20 or more in a game this year. Wright went off for 35 points against Ohio State, the second-most of his career. Then, against Omaha, four of BYU’s five starters scored at least 17 points, each narrowly missing the 20-point mark. It feels like only a matter of time before a few others have big scoring nights of their own.

That’s exactly what makes this BYU offense so dangerous: the versatility of its scoring options. This is not a team you can stop by simply shutting down Wright (if anyone can). BYU has plenty of capable scorers who can not only hit perimeter shots but also score in the midrange and at the rim.

One stat that might fly under the radar: Collin Chandler and Brooks Bahr each had a team-high five assists. Chandler continues to show he’s more than just a shooter, while Bahr keeps making winning plays and doing whatever it takes to earn minutes. BYU has plenty of scoring options, but it can also rely on multiple players to make the right reads and find the open man, which will only help the offense’s spacing.