BYU’s Frustrating Search for a Center May Become a Blessing in Disguise

The NCAA is suffering another series of losses in court and it could benefit BYU. On Friday, a judge in Colorado granted a preliminary injunction that granted an extra year of eligibility to all athletes from the 2022 class. It's important to note that the injunction is temporary, meaning the NCAA could appeal the decision. However, it is growing more and more likely by day that these fifth-year players will be eligible.

NEWS: A U.S. District Court judge in Colorado has granted a CLASS-WIDE preliminary injunction that requires the NCAA to declare ALL Class of 2022 athletes eligible for a fifth year of eligibility, per @samcehrlich



The floodgates have officially opened... 👀 pic.twitter.com/IfFepDCcsr — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) July 31, 2026

And for BYU, that could turn a long, winding, and sometimes frustrating, search for a starting center into a blessing in disguise. Ever since the 2026 season ended, BYU has been trying to add a quality center. Reports linked the Cougars to multiple centers that landed at other schools. Even though Kevin Young told the media that there was some "misreporting on who we're actually involved with and who we're not," it's certainly safe to assume that BYU never wanted the search to extend into July.

Now that fifth-year players have been ruled eligible, at least temporarily, BYU could land a fifth-year player as its starting center. Former BYU starting center Keba Keita is now eligible and, theoretically, could return to BYU for one final season. Keita has familiarity with BYU and Kevin Young's scheme. Adding some continuity to a roster that returns very little production would be a major boost at this point of the recruiting calendar.

The name that all BYU fans will be following the most is former Michigan State standout Jaxon Kohler. Kohler was first linked to BYU by Robby McCombs of Vanquish the Foe. Kohler grew up a few miles from BYU's campus in American Fork. Kohler averaged a career high 12.5 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Spartans last season. He also shot 38.9% from three. Kevin Young has wanted to add a stretch big, and Kohler was one of the best stretch bigs in the country last season.

Even if BYU misses out on Keita and Kohler, there will be other fifth-year centers that BYU could add.

A few weeks ago, BYU received a commitment from Jakub Urbaniak. If the season started today, Urbaniak would be the starting center for the Cougars. Howeve,r Urbaniak's offensive skillset is somewhat limited. If BYU were to add a proven player like Jaxon Kohler, it would allow Urbaniak to come off the bench.

BYU stayed financially disciplined during its search for a starting center. Their discipline and patience could pay off in a major way if they are able to land a fifth-year starting center.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.