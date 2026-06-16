Kevin Young Provides Update on BYU's Search for a Starting Center

The BYU basketball program has kicked off summer practices. Meanwhile, BYU's coaching staff is putting the finishing touches on the 2026-2027 roster. The Cougars are still looking for a starting center - the search for a big man has been the primary storyline surrounding the program over the last several months. On Tuesday, BYU men's basketball coach Kevin Young provided an update on the search for a starting center.

"I'll just hit it right out of the head because I get asked it every day," Young said on the search for a starting center. "We've been in lockstep with, really, one specific guy for a while. There's a lot of logistical things that have to get ironed out on some of these guys, given their academic situation and where they've played and stuff like that. So we've been locked in with with one guy in particular, can't really say too much about it."

Young noted that there are "other things going on as well" as it relates to BYU's roster construction. As of this writing, BYU still has four roster spots to fill.

Young also added some commentary around the kind of big man that BYU is hoping to add.

"Maybe someone that can play away from the basket a little bit more," Young said. "Not just shooting, but just functionality wise...but then still be able to be a lob threat and obviously, you know, we've been going after something very specific at that position. And we cast a very wide net there and looked at a lot of different things."

Young says he hopes BYU's search for a staring big will come to an end soon. "I hope that in short order, there's some stuff that we can get out there."

BYU fans have closely monitored BYU's search for a center over the last several months. As some of BYU's perceived top targets have committed to other schools, some fans have grown anxious as BYU's search extends from weeks to months. However, Young clarified that there has been some "misreporting on who we're actually involved with and who we're not."

Based on Young's commentary, it's clear that BYU has narrowed its search to one player and is trying to get this player across the finish line. With international players in particular, enrollment can take time.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.