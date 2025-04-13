BYU Signee AJ Dybansta Shines for Team USA in Nike Hoop Summit
BYU basketball signee AJ Dybansta continues to impress on the national stage. On Saturday night, Dybansta played on Team USA as part of the Nike Hoop Summit. Dybansta led Team USA to an overtime win over Team World. Dybansta had 24 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.
Dybansta showed why he is the projected top overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He scored from all three levels and shot an efficient 54% from the floor. Dybansta has been compared to Tracy McGrady and he looked the part on Saturday night.
In terms of his ability to attack the rim, Dybansta is arguably the best prospect in the world. As he transitions to college basketball and eventually to the NBA, his jump shot will become a more important part of his game. He showed an ability to knock down shots on Saturday.
BYU is getting a gifted scorer in Dybansta. Dybansta will step in and immediately be one of the best scorers in the country. He can routinely make tough shots like this midrange jumper in transition.
Dybansta will be part of a BYU basketball season that might be the most anticipated in program history, especially if Richie Saunders announces his return for one more season. Dybansta will be joined by fellow newcomer and five-star Baylor transfer Rob Wright. The Cougars also return starting center Keba Keita and bench players like Dawson Baker and Mihailo Boskovic. BYU will likely be a preseaon top-15 team.