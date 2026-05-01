Three More BYU Basketball Transfers Find New Homes

Former BYU basketball players are finding new homes. Over the last few days, three former BYU players have landed at new schools. In total, six of the seven former BYU players have transferred to new schools.

Kennard Davis - Missouri

BYU starting wing Kennard Davis will take his talents to the SEC. Davis committed to Missouri on Friday, not far from where he grew up. Davis averaged 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists for BYU last season. Davis had a few electric outings, but struggled with consistency.

He came to BYU after two years at Southern Illinois. He will have one year of eligibility remaining at Missouri. Last year, Missouri lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Miami.

Abdullah Ahmed - UMass

Abdullah Ahmed was viewed as a critical signing when he picked BYU over top programs like Houston a few months ago. Ahmed joined the program midyear last year and played a reserve role off the bench. Ahmed struggled on both ends of the floor and his role diminished as the season progressed. Ahmed will continue his college career at UMas..

He appeared in 20 games for BYU last season. He averaged 1.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game.

KJ Perry - Fresno State

KJ Perry signed with Fresno State. Perry, who signed with BYU from the JUCO ranks, joined the program midyear last year. However, he was not eligible to play right away. Perry entered the transfer portal before suiting up for BYU. When he signed with BYU, he was the top JUCO guard in the 2026 calss.

Perry took a visit to rival Utah before landing at Fresno State.

Other BYU Transfers That Have Found New Homes

Dominique Diomande committed to the Pitt shortly after entering the transfer portal. Pitt will be Diomande's third school after brief stops at Washington and BYU.

Xavion State transferred to Oregon State, following former Michigan assistant Justin Joyner to Corvallis. Staton spent just one year at BYU after signing as a top 50 recruit in the 2025 signing class.

Aleksej Kostic, who started for BYU to end the season, landed in the Big Ten at Northwestern. Kostic will have three years of eligibility remaining. Kostic averaged 4.4 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game last season. He shot 36.7% from three and 36.8% from the field. Kostic appeared in 27 games for BYU and started 5 games. H

Tyler Mrus is the only BYU transfer that has not landed at a new school.