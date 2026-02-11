BYU Survives Against Baylor, Ends Losing Streak

The losing streak has finally ended. On Tuesday night, BYU went into Waco and got its first win in the month of February and the first win since January 24th. It was also BYU's first win over Baylor in Waco.

This game looked all but over with 4:18 remaining. The Cougars led by 17 points and Baylor had no answer for BYU's offense. Then, BYU committed a few turnovers and mismanaged the clock. Baylor quickly cut into the lead. A few minutes later, BYU led by only five with one minute to go.

BYU couldn't stop Baylor down the stretch, but BYU's free throw shooting sealed the 99-94 win.

There was a 24-minute stretch that swung this game in BYU's favor. Like they have on so many occasions, BYU got out to a slow start in this game. Baylor had a 33-21 lead with eight minutes remaining in the first half. BYU outscored the Bears 20-8 to close out the first half. BYU and Baylor were tied at 41 at halftime.

In the second half, BYU outscored Baylor by 17 points in the first 16 minutes of the second half. In total, BYU outscored Baylor by 29 during that 24-minute stretch. BYU needed every bit of that lead, as a late run by Baylor nearly eroded BYU's lead.

BYU's role players played a key part in the Cougars' run. Kennard Davis had 12 points in the second half. Khadim Mboup provided a spark off the bench and was a team-high +8 on the night. Mboup's active hands on defense and aggressive rebounding style aided BYU's run.

The story of this game was the return of Robert Wright III. Wright transferred from Baylor to BYU after a standout freshman season. Amid boos from Baylor fans, Wright was dominant, scoring 30 points on 12/21 from the field.

Rob Wright against his former team Baylor:



30 PTS | 4 REB | 4 STL pic.twitter.com/V7eztiIj0K — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) February 11, 2026

AJ Dybantsa was the best player on the floor. Baylor simply had no answer for Dybantsa's scoring ability. He finished with 36 points on 14/20 from the field. According to BYU, Dybantsa and Wright are the first BYU duo to score 30 or more points since 1984.

AJ DYBANTSA RISE UP. 🔥🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/1dXoh3HgTo — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 11, 2026

The Cougars can breathe a sigh of relief - the losing streak is over. There is still a lot of room for BYU to improve on the defensive end. Until the Cougars can defend at a higher clip, BYU will need to outscore its opponents. Still, the Cougars responded after a slow start and got a much-needed win.

Now, BYU has a chance to start a winning streak on Saturday with a very winnable game against Colorado. Then, the Cougars face a gauntlet against two top ten teams in Arizona and Iowa State.

More BYU Coverage