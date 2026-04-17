BYU Transfer Scouting Report: Tyler Betsey

Tyler Betsey became the first transfer portal addition for Kevin Young and BYU this offseason. The 6’8” forward averaged 6.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 18 minutes per game at Syracuse last season after starting his career at Cincinnati.

While those numbers may not immediately stand out, a deeper look at Betsey’s profile reveals a player with a very defined and valuable skill set. Here’s how his game translates to BYU and how he could be utilized next season.

Player Profile

CBB Analytics

Betsey is, first and foremost, a three-point specialist. A striking 73% of his field goal attempts at Syracuse came from beyond the arc, averaging about four attempts per game. His three-point attempt rate ranked in the 95th percentile last season.

Most of those looks came above the break, where he operated primarily as a catch-and-shoot option. He took relatively few corner threes.

He was also effective in transition, ranking in the 79th percentile in fast break scoring, with 14% of his total points coming in those situations. He was very comfortable firing in rhythm.

Betsey’s shot distribution is extreme. He rarely ventures into the midrange and almost never scores at the rim. He ranked in just the 3rd percentile in points in the paint, one of the lowest marks in college basketball, highlighting just how perimeter-oriented his game is.

Efficiency and Offensive Production

CBB Analytics

From an efficiency standpoint, Betsey delivered from deep. He shot 41% from three on 50/123 shooting, including an even more impressive 44% during conference play. Against top teams, he also held up well, knocking down 39% of his threes in 12 Quad 1 games.

That was a nice improvement from his freshman year at Cincinnati, where he shot 32% from beyond the arc.

Inside the arc, however, the numbers tell a different story. Betsey shot just 39% on two-point attempts. He was 25% in the midrange (2/8) and 36% at the rim (5/14). While his volume in those spots was limited, that’s where he’ll need to be more efficient.

Betsey scored double figures in nine games, with a career-high 18 points against Florida State. He also put up 16 against Houston, 12 against Kansas, and 10-point outings against North Carolina and Iowa State.

Off the dribble, Betsey doesn’t create much, but he takes care of the ball when he does. He had a 6.6% turnover rate last season.

Given BYU’s need for consistent perimeter shooting last season, it’s no surprise the staff targeted a player like Betsey, who thrives in a defined spacing role.

Defensive Impact and Limitations

Defensively, Betsey remains a work in progress. Despite standing 6’8” with solid length, he has yet to make a consistent impact on that end of the floor.

His physical tools suggest there’s room for growth, but to this point, defense has been a clear weakness for him. If the three ball isn’t falling for him, Betsey will have to take a significant leap on that end to stay on the floor.

Another limitation is his rebounding. Despite his size, Betsey doesn’t crash the boards particularly well.

He averaged just 2.8 rebounds a game and was ranked in 27th and 40th percentiles in offensive and defensive rebounding respectively. That’s another area he will need to improve heading into next season.

Fit in BYU's System

BYU’s transfer additions this offseason so far suggest a return to the free-flowing offense that Kevin Young implemented in his first season in Provo.

Betsey fits like a glove into that vision. His ability to stretch the floor, space the defense, and capitalize on catch-and-shoot looks should complement BYU’s offensive structure.

According to EvanMiya.com, here’s a look at the impact Betsey is projected to have for the Cougars next season.

EvanMiya.com

Betsey's role will be straightforward: space the floor and knock down open shots.

If he can consistently knock down perimeter shots, he should carve out a meaningful role in the rotation. Otherwise, his limited impact in other areas could make his playing time more situational.

You can watch Betsey's highlights below.

Get familiar with BYU’s newest addition Tyler Betsey! 👀🔥



6-8 Forward that shot 40.7% at Syracuse last season. pic.twitter.com/EFJDPagyn1 — Church Ball: A BYU Hoops Pod (@churchballpod) April 13, 2026