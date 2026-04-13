BYU Wing Aleksej Kostic to Enter the Transfer Portal

Another BYU basketball contributor is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. BYU freshman Aleksej Kostic will enter the portal, his agent told Jonathan Givony of Draft Express. Kostic spent just one year at BYU after coming to play college basketball.

NEWS: BYU's Aleksej Kostic will enter the transfer portal, agent Ivan Asanin tells DraftExpress.



Kostic was thrust into a major role for the Cougars down the stretch and responded with some big outings. The 6'5 Austrian guard hit 37% of his 3s on the season. pic.twitter.com/ygfdQtktA0 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 13, 2026

Kostic's role grew as the season progressed, especially following the injury to Richie Saunders. Kostic was inserted in to the starting lineup down the closing stretch of the season. He started the final five games of the season, including BYU's NCAA Tournament game against Texas

He averaged 4.4 points per game in 12.0 minutes per game. Most notably, he was one of the better three-point shooters on the roster at 36.7%. The departure of Kostic is less about the production he had last season and more about what his production could have been. He had the potential to be a knockdown shooter in the future in Provo.

Instead, he will finish his college career elsewhere.

Kevin Young planned to prioritzie shooting this offseason. Kostic is a player that could shoot, meaning Kostic either wanted something new from his college basketball experience, or his asking price was high enough that BYU let him walk.

That leaves BYU with yet another roster spot to fill via the transfer portal.

BYU Players in the Transfer Portal

Robert Wright III - PG Xavion Staton - C Dominique Diomande - Wing Kennard Davis - Wing Tyler Mrus - Wing KJ Perry - PG Abdullah Ahmed - C Aleksej Kostic - Wing

Kostic is the eighth BYU player in the transfer portal. Abduallah Ahmed, who entered the portal on Sunday, was the seventh BYU player to enter the transfer portal. His departure leaves BYU with no true bigs left on the roster.

Rob Wright is one of the most coveted transfers in the transfer portal, and BYU is trying to bring him back to Provo. Wright had a breakout year at BYU last season. He started his career at Baylor before transferring to BYU.

Kennard Davis was the second BYU starter to enter the transfer portal. In total, seven BYU players have entered the transfer portal.

Staton was the first BYU player to enter the transfer portal. He will certainly not be the last. Staton spent just one year in the program after signing as part of the 2025 class. He was a coveted recruit with no shortage of options. He committed to Oregon State a few days after entering the portal.

Dominique Diomande committed to Pitt a few days after entering the transfer portal.