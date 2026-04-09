BYU Starter Kennard Davis Enters the Transfer Portal

After one season at BYU, BYU starting wing Kennard Davis is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Davis appeared in 32 games for BYU, starting every game in which he played. Davis came to BYU after a breakout season at Southern Illinois.

Davis averaged 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game last season. He, frankly, struggled to consistently score throughout the season. When Richie Saunders suffered a season-ending injury, Davis stepped into a larger role and his numbers improved.

Davis will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next school.

With Davis on the way out, BYU will now be replacing five starters next season, assuming AJ Dybantsa declares for the NBA Draft. Richie Saunders and Keba Keita are out of eligibility. Robert Wright III and Kennard Davis are in the transfer portal. BYU will feature five new starters next season.

BYU is going to be active in the transfer portal to replace Davis and others. One name to monitor is former BYU signee Collin Chandler. Chandler entered the transfer portal on Wednesday after playing his first two years at Kentucky. The connections between BYU and Chandler are obvious.

Besides a wing to replace Kennard Davis, BYU will need to bring in a point and at least one big as well. The Cougars will likely need multiple bigs from the portal, especially if there is more attrition at that position.

BYU Players in the Transfer Portal

Robert Wright III - PG Xavion Staton - C Dominique Diomande - Wing Kennard Davis - Wing

On Wednesday, news leaked that star point guard Robert Wright III will enter the transfer portal. Wright had a breakout year at BYU in his lone season in Provo. He started his career at Baylor before transferring to BYU.

Kennard Davis was the second BYU starter to enter the transfer portal. He will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next school. Davis scored 18 points per game at Southern Illinois before transferring to BYU.

Staton was the first BYU player to enter the transfer portal. He will certainly not be the last. Staton spent just one year in the program after signing as part of the 2025 class. He was a coveted recruit with no shortage of options. He entere with a "Do Not Contact" tag, meaning he likely already has a destination in mind.

Staton was a coveted recruit coming out of high school.