BYU Wing Jaxson Robinson Enters the Transfer Portal
On Saturday, BYU wing Jaxson Robinson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal while he continues to explore his options in the NBA Draft. Robinson declared for the draft on Tuesday. After graduating on Friday, Robinson entered the transfer portal to explore his options. He told ESPN that his priority is still the NBA Draft.
Entering the transfer portal allows Robinson to weigh NIL offers against where is projected to be selected in the NBA Draft. He intends to explore all options, including a return to BYU. "The reason I am entering the transfer portal is because of the new coaching change at BYU," Robinson told ESPN. "I want to get to know Coach [Kevin] Young, but at the same time, I need to weigh all of my options. However, my primary focus is still achieving my longtime dream of playing in the NBA."
BYU likely won't be the highest NIL bidder for Robinson, but the Cougars certainly have the potential to be competitive in the NIL space. If Robinson is seriously considering a return to BYU, few coaches in the country can pitch NBA preparation more than now BYU coach Kevin Young. Young has spent most of his career in the NBA, including stints with the 76ers and Suns where he coached Joel Embid, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal among others.
The deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft is May 29.
Robinson, who led the Cougars in scoring, averaged 14.2 points per game off the bench. Robinson was named the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year last season. Robinson was critical in BYU's run to the NCAA Tournament last season. In the first round game against Duquesne, Robinson was the only player that could consistently score. He scored 25 points on just 15 shots in a 71-67 loss.
Robinson spent the first two years of his career at Texas A&M and Arkansas before transferring to BYU. He spent two years in Provo under head coach Mark Pope. During his time at BYU, Robinson developed into a really good player.
If Robinson if selected in the NBA Draft, he will be the first BYU player to be selected in the NBA Draft since Jimmer Fredette. Robinson, listed at 6'7, has ideal size for the NBA. He has a long wingspan and a quick release that allows him to get clean looks in traffic. If he can continue to improve in terms of getting to the rim like he did last season, he has a chance to make a career for himself in the NBA.