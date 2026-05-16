Scouting Report: BYU Freshman Brooks Bahr

A few weeks ago, Brooks Bahr returned home from his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Originally recruited to BYU by Mark Pope as part of the 2024 class, Bahr will be a freshman this upcoming season.

Like any returned missionary, it may take some time to get back into shape and compete at the same level he did before a mission. However, with a full offseason ahead and a professional staff around him, Bahr has the foundation he needs to get there.

Though he’s not expected to have a significant role in the rotation right away, what can BYU fans expect from the Keller, Texas, native this upcoming season and potentially in the years to come? Let’s take a closer look at his game.

High School Production

Bahr prepped at Keller High School and spent all four years there. As a freshman, the 6’4” guard played sparingly. He averaged 5.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and went 11/30 (37%) from three.

As a sophomore, his game took a significant leap. He averaged 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 34/93 (37%) beyond the arc. He started to develop a more well-rounded game, finding different ways to score and make winning plays.

His true breakout season came as a junior. Bahr proved his ability to score, increasing his average to 21.3 points a game. He added 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.8 steals, continuing to show versatility in impacting the game.

He also had the best three-point shooting season of his time at Keller High, going 39/103 (38%) from deep.

Bahr wrapped up his high school career with another impressive season as a senior. He averaged 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.9 steals. Though his scoring average dipped a bit, he developed into more of a combo guard, showcasing his skill set as a facilitator.

He led the Indians to a 30-6 record.

In his four seasons, Bahr averaged 15.5 points a game, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.8 steals, and 36% from three.

Offensive Skill Set

One of Bahr’s greatest strengths is his ability to get to the rim. While some guards are explosive and try to blow past defenders, Bahr is good at changing speeds. He can slow down just enough to get opposing players’ feet set before driving past them.

As a bigger guard, he also uses his size well to drive to the basket.

Though he can score, Bahr has also expanded his game as a facilitator. He is great at getting downhill, drawing help and finding open teammates.

The next step will be doing that more consistently while keeping his turnovers down. Bahr averaged nearly three turnovers per game during his final two seasons of high school, so at the college level, he’ll need to simplify some reads and avoid trying to force plays that aren’t there.

Fortunately for him, he’ll have the chance to learn from Rob Wright next year. He also won’t be asked to run the offense as a primary floor general right away, giving him time to settle in and continue refining that part of his game.

When it comes to shot selection, Bahr has a solid basketball IQ. He is patient and composed, rarely forcing shots or settling for bad looks. He is versatile in how he scores, whether he is knocking down triples, hitting floaters, or attacking the rim.

Defensive & Physical Profile

Physically, Bahr has a strong build, and that strength shows up on both ends. Though he’s not considered an elite defender, his frame gives him the ability to hold his own against bigger guards. He has the physical tools to make an impact on that end of the floor.

He also has good instincts and a nice feel for the game. That showed up as a junior when he averaged 2.8 steals per game and again as a senior when he averaged 1.9. The potential is there for Bahr to disrupt games and be a spark off the bench for the Cougars next season.

What BYU Can Expect as a Freshman

The biggest question for Bahr will be how quickly he can adjust to the speed and physicality of the Big 12. He faced top competition in the Texas high school and AAU circuits, but with two years away from basketball and the jump to college, there will be growing pains.

The expectation is that Bahr will have a limited role this season as he gets into shape, learns Young’s system, and adjusts to playing at the next level. However, as we’ve seen throughout Young’s tenure, everyone needs to have the “next man up” mentality.

The past two seasons, injuries, shooting slumps, and foul trouble have created opportunities for even those who are on the deepest end of the bench. If a chance comes for Bahr to make an impression, he’ll need to be ready for it.

Long term, Bahr’s ceiling will depend on his ability to be a consistent three-point threat and a reliable defender. He has the tools to become a multi-year contributor and potentially one of the more dependable guards in BYU’s system.

Bahr may not arrive with the hype of a one-and-done prospect, but his combination of skill, IQ, and efficiency gives him a strong foundation to make an impact in Provo.

You can watch some of Bahr's highlights below.