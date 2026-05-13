Kevin Young Singles Out Two 'Special' Moments From AJ Dybantsa's Freshman Season

This week, BYU star AJ Dybantsa is participating in the NBA Combine. Dybantsa, who is projected to be the top pick in the upcoming draft, participated in shooting drills and other combine activities. During Dybantsa's workout on Tuesday, BYU head coach Kevin Young joined ESPN for an interview. In the interview, Young was asked if there was a moment in his freshman season when he knew that Dybantsa could be a "generational" player.

In response, Young brought up two games from Dybantsa'a true freshman season.

1. The Clemson Comeback

Back in December, BYU took on the Clemson Tigers in Madison Square Garden. The Cougars got off to a very slow start, trailing by as many as 22 points.

In the second half, Dybantsa took over. Dybantsa had 22 points on 7/11 shooting, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists in the second half. He made play after play in the closing minutes in a game that ended on Rob Wright's game-winner at the buzzer.

Dybantsa finished the game with 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists.

"I thought what he did in the second half of the Clemson game at the Garden, you know, just given the building, the allure of it, you know, it was a marquee game," Young said. "And we were down 20 and he came back, with the team on his back...just the way he responded in that moment on that stage was super duper impressive.

Dybantsa made a trio of highlight plays down the stretch. He threw down a monster dunk and gave Keba Keita two perfect lobs around the rim.

2. The Utah Game

In a rivalry game against Utah, Dybantsa broke Danny Ainge's freshman scoring record. Dybantsa went off for 43 points on 15/24 from the floor. Dybantsa caught fire from three in the second half, and he made 4/5 threes in the game.

If you had to point to one moment last season where Dybantsa flashed what his potential could look like as he develops a more consistent jump shot, it's the Utah game. With Dybantsa's ability to get to the rim, he will always have room to get his jumper off. Dybantsa caught fire against the Utes and became unguardable.

Dybantsa was +24 for the game, a team high, and he was +19 in the second half. In that half, he was 8/12 from the field and 3/3 from three.

"And then we had one other game at home against Utah where I think he had 41 or 43," Young said. "I remember driving home that night just thinking, man, we just witnessed something really special.

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