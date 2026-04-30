Where BYU is Projected in Post-Spring Top 25 Rankings

College football programs across the country have wrapped up spring practices. As a result, national outlets have updated their way-too-early top 25 rankings. BYU, who is 23-4 over the last two years, is a consenus top 25 team. In this article, we'll recap where BYU ranks in post-spring top 25 rankings.

ESPN

Ranking: #12

No national outlet is higher on BYU to start the season than ESPN. ESPN ranks the Cougars 12th in their way-too-early rankings. ESPN ranks LSU one spot ahead of BYU at no. 11 despite the Tigers finishing the season 7-6 last year. LSU will be in the headlines throughout this upcoming season as Lane Kiffin takes over in Baton Rouge.

CBS

Ranking: #17

CBS is not as bullish on BYU as other outlets. CBS ranks BYU down at no. 17 and second in the Big 12. Texas Tech, despite the question marks surrounding Brendan Sorsby, is the highest ranked Big 12 team at no. 11 nationally. Utah is the third Big 12 team in the top 25 at number 24.

.@bmarcello’s post-spring Top 25 just dropped 🚨



Who should be higher?



Full breakdown: https://t.co/0yJFOMWwxG pic.twitter.com/iWImONHLKf — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) April 29, 2026

USA Today

Ranking: #14

In the USA Today rankings, BYU is the highest ranked Big 12 team at number 14. Texas Tech slid down to 15 given the question marks at the quarterback position. Notre Dame, who comes to Provo in October, is second is the USA Today top 25. If BYU gets off to a strong start like they have the last two seasons, BYU-Notre Dame could be a top 10 matchup.

Also inside the top 15 and just ahead of BYU is Michigan at no. 13. The Wolverines poached BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill when Kyle Whittingham was hired. Hill attempted to bring some players with him to Ann Arbor, but only reserve linebacker Max Alford followed. The Cougars successfully retained every starter on defense that had eligibility remaining.

On BYU, USA Today said, "Look for the Cougars to bully teams on offense behind Bear Bachmeier and running back LJ Martin. Defensively, there’s a new coordinator but plenty of returning experience along with plug-and-play additions such as former California linebacker Cade Uluave."

On3 Sports

Ranking: #16

On3Sports called BYU "the best team that nobody is talking about."

On3 has three Big 12 schools inside the top 20: BYU, Utah, and Texas Tech. They also have Houston narrowly inside the top 25. BYU is just behind no. 14 Michigan and no. 15 Alabama in On3's rankings.