Five Crazy Stats From BYU's Blowout Win Over No. 23 Kansas
On Tuesday night, BYU basketball demolished Kansas 91-57 in a game the Cougars never trailed. Here are five wild stats from BYU's dominant win over the Jayhawks.
1. 34 points
Kansas head coach Bill Self has been the head coach at Kansas since 2003. BYU's 34-point win was the tied for Kansas' largest margin of defeat in the Bill Self era.
Kansas simply does not lose games in the way they lost to BYU. At one point in the second half, BYU led by as many as 38 points. It was the first time in seven years that Kansas has trailed by more than 35 points in a game.
According to OptaSTATS, this is the first time Kansas has lost by 30 or more points to an unranked AP Top-25 team. The AP poll began in 1948-1949. Kansas was the only Division 1 school that had never suffered a 30-point loss to an unranked team in the AP Poll era.
2. 15/15
In the first half against Kansas, BYU made 15 field goals including 10 threes. BYU assissted on all 15 of those field goals in the first. An assist rate of 100% is practically unheard of at any level of basketball. BYU was sharing the basketball and getting open looks. The BYU point guards were brilliant, combining for 13 assists.
Kansas came into the game ranked top 10 in defensive efficiency. They simply had no answer for the BYU offense. Given the level of competition, it was one of the best offensive performances in the history of the BYU basketball program.
3. 15:12
With 15:12 remaining in the second half, BYU veteran Mawot Mag made a three-point shot that gave BYU a 59-33 lead. That shot was officially the game-winner, getting BYU to 59 points in a game that Kansas scored only 57.
Theoretically, BYU could have gone scoreless the final 15:12 of the game and still won the game.
4. 30+ points
According to ESPN Stats, Kansas' loss to BYU was just the second time in the Bill Self era that Kansas has lost by 30 points or more to a Big 12 opponent. This game was a blowout in every sense of the word against a program that is never blown out.
5. 91 points
BYU scored 91 points against Kansas. It was the first time that Kansas has surrendered 90 points or more in regulation this season. The Jayhawks allowed 92 points to Houston earlier this year. However, that game went into double overtime. Houston scored 66 points in regulation.