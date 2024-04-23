Former USC Signee Brody Kozlowski Commits to BYU
On Monday evening, former USC signee Brody Kozlowski committed to Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program. Kozlowski, the Deseret News 6A Utah player of the year, picked the Cougars over fellow finalists SMU, Cal, Nevada, and Stanford. Kozlowski signed with USC a few months ago and was planning to play for the Trojans before head coach Andy Enfield left USC to become the head coach at SMU. After Enfield left, Kozlowski requested to be released from his letter of intent. Kozlowski picked up over 20 offers during his recruitment. He is a four-star recruit according to ESPN and he is ranked 91st in the ESPN100.
Kozlowski led Corner Canyon to a deep tournament run, including a 39-point performance against American Fork in the semifinals. Corner Canyon only scored 67 points in that game, so Kozlowski accounted for 58% of the scoring. You can check out his highlights from that game below.
Kozlowski has obvious connections to BYU. He is the son of Kristen Kowzlowski, a former BYU women's basketball player. Kozlowski does the pregame and postgame shows for BYU basketball games on BYUtv.
Kozlowski is listed at 6'7 and he has a smooth jump shot. For a BYU program that relies on three-point shooting, Kozlowski could be a really good fit. He was the first high school target of new BYU coach Kevin Young. Young wants to stretch the floor, move the ball around, play five-out, and shoot threes.
Kozlowski is the third member of BYU's 2024 signing class. He joins four-star recruit Isaac Davis and Texas guard Brooks Bahr.