AJ Dybansta Says National Championship is 'Our Only Goal' for BYU Basketball
Over the last week, BYU true freshman AJ Dybansta has been practicing with the USA U19 team. According to multiple reports, Dybansta has been the best player in attendance. He went on a scoring spree earlier in the week to pull off a comeback in a scrimmage, he has impressed with his defensive intensity, and he has looked like the best player in the world for his age.
As practices came to an end, Dybansta joined NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek for an interview. Dybansta told Peek that winning a national championship is the "only goal" for the upcoming season.
"National championship that's our only goal," Dybansta said. "If we fall short, it's a disappointing season."
Dybansta joins a BYU basketball program that is coming off a run to the Sweet 16. The Cougars also added a handful of coveted transfers headlined by Rob Wright and Kennard Davis Jr. Thanks to returning starters Richie Saunders and Keba Keita, combined with a top five recruiting class, BYU is projected in the preseason top 10 by most national outlets.
While a championship or bust mindset is appropriate for a player inside the locker room, the reality is this BYU basketball team could make history even if they fall short of their ultimate goal. BYU has a chance to make it to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history.
A trip to the Elite Eight would match the best postseason run in BYU basketball history. A trip to the Final Four would mark the deepest run in the NCAA Tournament. Dybansta and co. will have plenty of opportunities to make their mark on BYU basketball history, even if a national championship is not the end result.
Dybansta Draws Comparison to Hall of Famer
ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla was in attendance this week for the USA U19 practices. Fraschilla compared to Dybansta to a Hall of Famer: Kevin Garnett.
"I'll try to create a visual for BYU fans for what to expect from AJ Dybansta after watching him all week at USA U19 practices," Fraschilla wrote. "Best description is that if Kevin Garnett came back as a small forward with his intensity, athleticism, and his team-first style, that's who the Cougars have."
Garnett was a 15-time NBA All-Star and was known for his intensity. His Hall of Fame bio says it best:
"His passion was unmistakable, and often manifested itself in his pregame rituals, trash talking, and raw athleticism that bordered on the unimaginable."
Dybansta creates offense effortlessly. Whether he is in transition, taking defenders off the dribble, or creating open looks for his teammates, his offensive arsenal has been well documented. Where Dybansta has really improved his game is on the defensive end and it showed this week. His competitiveness and passion also stood out this week.
On3 said Dybansta is "on a planet of his own at no. 1." Here's a snippet from the practice report from Jack Pilgrim.
"It was a performance that led to a postgame debate wondering how many points per game he’d average in the NBA today. Down big in the final minutes of the afternoon session scrimmage, the BYU signee single-handily led his team back to victory with not one, not two, but three separate clutch buckets with defensive stops and forced turnovers to pull it off."
Dybansta has a good chance to be the best freshman in college basketball next season.