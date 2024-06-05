Four-Star Guard Jamari Phillips Reportedly Looking to Take BYU Visit
2024 four-star prospect Jamari Phillips plans to take a visit to BYU, according to a report from 24/7 High School Hoops. Phillips, who previously signed with Arizona before requesting out of his letter of intent, is planning to take visits to Oregon and Georgia Tech as well.
Phillips is a top 50 recruit in the country in the 2024 class. During his recruitment, he picked up competing offers from Kansas, Illinois, USC, Texas Tech, Oregon, and Ole Miss among others. Phillips is an Arizona native and he originally decided to stay home and play for the Wildcats. Now, Phillips is looking for a new home after getting out of his letter of intent.
Phillips is a gifted scorer that can fill it up from three. You can check out his highlights here.
Following the addition of Mawot Mag earlier this week, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program only have two more scholarships left to fill. The rotation appears to be full, although there's no such thing as too much talent in college basketball. If BYU can find another player to increase the competition and push for time in the rotation, they will add him. If Phillips is willing to buy in at BYU, he could be a nice late addition to the roster.
Since Mark Pope left BYU for Kentucky, BYU has added five new scholarship players for the 2024 season:
- Four-star point guard Elijah Crawford
- Four-star forward Brody Kozlowski
- Utah transfer Keba Keita
- Rutgers transfer Mawot Mag
- International prospect Egor Demin