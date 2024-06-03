Rutgers Transfer Mawot Mag Commits to BYU Basketball
On Sunday, BYU basketball picked up a commitment from Rutgers transfer Mawot Mag. Kevin Young and the Cougars edged out fellow finalists Clemson, San Diego State, USC, and Southern Miss. Mag spent the last four years at Rutgers, so he will have just one year of eligibility at BYU.
Listed at 6'7, Mag is an athletic slasher on offense and a lockdown defender. He does most of his damage around the rim. Last year, he averaged 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He can step outside and hit a few threes but that is not his strength - he shot just 24.5% from three last season. Mag gives BYU a defensive stopper, something the Cougars lacked at times last year. When guards in the Big 12 got hot, BYU had limited options to throw at them to slow them down. Mag gives BYU more options on the defensive side of the basketball.
He also fills the last major need on the roster. He can play the four, a position of need ever since Noah Waterman transferred to Louisville.
When healthy, Mag was a starter for Rutgers last season. He started 16 games but he only appeared in 17 games due to injury.
Mag has steadily improved over the course of his collegiate career. As a freshman, he averaged just 2.0 points per game in a limited role. As a sophomore, Mag took on a more consistent role, averaging 11.7 minutes per game. He made his first career start that year and he appeared in 29 total games. He averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.
As a junior, Mag moved into the starting lineup. That year, he averaged 7.8 points per game and a career high 5.3 rebounds per game.