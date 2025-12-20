On Friday night, the BYU basketball program will host Abilene Christ for the third game in a four-game homestand. BYU is 10-1 and looking to notch another win before conference play. Below is all the information you need to watch the game.

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Abilene Christian

This game will be broadcast on TNT and it will tipoff at 7:30 PM Mountain Time.

Time: 7:30 PM Mountain Time

Date: Friday, December 19th, 2025

Channel: TNT

Radio: BYU Radio & KSL News Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM in Utah)

What's At Stake

Coming off a string of games where BYU was looking to stack quality wins on its resume, now the Cougars are looking to avoid any blemishes on its resume before conference play. The Cougars, coming off a dominant win over Pacific, are looking to get a win over a bad Abilene Christian team. The Wildcats are 7-4 on the season and they are ranked 218th in KenPom.

BYU is currently 10-1 on the season with wins over Clemson, Dayton, Villanova, Miami, and Wisconsin. The lone loss came in a narrow 86-84 loss to the UConn Huskies.

What the Analytics Say

KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, gives BYU a 99% chance to win this game. KenPom projects the final score to be 86-58 in favor of the Cougars.

KenPom currently ranks BYU as the 8th best team in college basketball. Abilene Christian ranks 218th in the same rankings. BYU's adjusted offensive efficiency is 8th nationally and their adjusted defensive efficiency is 14th nationally. BYU has too many weapons to not be an explosive offense. Therefore, the Cougars will go as far as their defense will take them. If BYU is able to make it tough on opposing offenses, they could get a lot of results like the one a few weeks ago against Wisconsin. BYU can score with the best of the best in college basketball, but their ceiling will depend on their defense. Their defense has shown flashes of greatness so far in 2025.

Abilene Christian ranks 285th in offensive efficiency and 140th in defensive efficiency. This is a bad matchup for the Wildcats.

ESPN BPI is equally bullish on BYU's chances. BPI gives BYU a 99.0% chance to beat the Wildcats.

Oddsmakers currently favor BYU by 34.5 points as of Friday morning.

