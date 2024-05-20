Four-Star PG Elijah Crawford Arrives for BYU Visit
Four-star point guard Elijah Crawford has arrived in Provo for his official visit, per his Instagram account. Crawford was released from his national letter of intent at Stanford last week.
Crawford's decision to re-open his recruitment was a significant one for BYU. New BYU assistant Brandon Dunson recruited Crawford to Stanford when he was on Stanford's staff last year. The Crawford-Dunson connection immediately made BYU one of the top contenders for Crawford's signature. Nothing is guaranteed, especially in the era of NIL, but BYU is making a push to add him to the roster.
Crawford, a New Hampshire native, is a true point guard that can create his own shot and score at all three levels. During his original recruitment, he picked up competing offers from Georgia, Xavier, Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, UCF, and Boston College.
Last year, BYU lacked true ball-handlers outside of Dallin Hall. When Hall wasn't on the floor, Jaxson Robinson was the primary ball handler. For Robinson, that was out of his comfort zone against some of the high-pressure defenses in the Big 12. Crawford would give BYU another ball-handler to pair alongside Hall and he would be well positioned to be the point guard of the future in Provo.
Crawford's offensive game is well rounded. He has the ability to get to the rim and hit threes off the dribble. He would bring a unique skillset that BYU lacked at times last year.
BYU still has five scholarships to fill for next season. Kevin Young and his new staff are working to fill out the rest of the roster.