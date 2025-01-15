Four Takeaways from BYU Basketball's Win Over Oklahoma State
On Tuesday night, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program handled Oklahoma State at home in an 85-69 win. Here are four takeaways from BYU's win over the Cowboys.
1. The second half was exactly what the doctor ordered for Egor Demin
For the first 39:32 of this game, projected lottery pick Egor Demin was scoreless. When he missed two consecutive free throws with 11 minutes remaining, it was as if the rim was sealed shut. It was a continuation of what has been a difficult stretch ever since Demin came back from injury.
Just seconds later, the seal was finally broken. Demin got to the rim and finished an and-one, hitting the free throw to give BYU a 12-point lead.
44 seconds later, Demin stole an Oklahoma State pass and converted on the other end in transition.
Two minutes later, Demin used a screen and made a three off the dribble. It was just his second three in Big 12 play. You could also see the weight lifted off Demin's shoulders as he celebrated the make and was being hyped up by veteran Dallin Hall.
If BYU is going to turn this season around, they need Egor Demin to play better. He does so many things well (he led BYU in +/- at +27), but BYU can get stale on offense when he struggles to score. The last 10 minutes against Oklahoma State was exactly what the doctor ordered for Demin.
Demin finished with 10 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds.
2. Continue to lean on the veterans
If Big 12 play has taught new BYU head coach Kevin Young anything, it's the value of veterans in college basketball, and specifically in conference play.
The BYU veterans helped BYU get out to a 27-point lead in the first half, and the Cougars needed every bit of that lead when Oklahoma State went on a 33-9 run during a 10-minute stretch during the middle of the game.
BYU will need to continue to lean on the veterans while youngsters like Egor Demin and Kanon Catchings get acclimated to Big 12 basketball
Veterans Dallin Hall, Richie Saunders, Keba Keita, and Trevin Knell scored in double figures for BYU.
3. The law of averages is undefeated
BYU-Oklahoma State was a weird game that was a tale of three thirds. BYU dominated the first and final third, and Oklahoma State dominated the middle third. In the end, however, the game finished almost exactly as the experts predicted.
KenPom predicted an 81-69 win. If not for a late three by Dawson Baker in the final minute, BYU would have won 82-69.
Even in a weird game when irregular runs were the headline, the law of averages won out in the end.
4. A blowout win doesn't help BYU solve its greatest problem
BYU has won 11 games this season. Every single win has come by double digits. Here are the margins of BYU's victory this season:
- 38
- 36
- 44
- 24
- 44
- 11
- 28
- 19
- 46
- 20
- 16
BYU desperately needed a win, and handling Oklahoma State was exactly what BYU needed to do. However, another blowout win didn't allow BYU to find the solution to its greatest problem: who is the closer of this team?
Last week against TCU and Texas Tech, BYU had a chance to win both games in the final minutes. Instead, BYU struggled to create offense in game-deciding situations.
BYU is 0-3 in close games this season. If BYU hopes to get back to .500 in conference play and re-emerge as an NCAA Tournament team, they will need to be able to win close games.