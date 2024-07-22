From Jimmermania to the Olympic Games: Former BYU Basketball Star Jimmer Fredette's Journey to Paris
Jimmer Fredette, once the star of college basketball and the creator of "Jimmermania," is set to add a new chapter to his career as he leads Team USA in the 3x3 basketball event at the Paris Olympics. Fredette's journey from BYU superstar to 3x3 sensation is a testament to his adaptability and his passion for the game of basketball.
College Star, NBA Dreams
Fredette first captured the national spotlight at BYU, where his sharpshooting and prolific scoring ability earned him the 2011 Naismith Player of the Year award and the cover of Sports Illustrated. Despite being selected 10th overall in the NBA Draft, Fredette's professional career in the United States was a rollercoaster, spanning five franchises over six seasons without finding a lasting fit.
"I’ve been fortunate to be able to do that and bring it all the way to 3×3, where it’s been an incredible ride. I think I’ve been able to leave an imprint on the game of basketball, and my legacy’s been solidified,” Fredette reflected in a recent interview.
Overseas Success and a New Challenge
Unable to land a permanent spot in the NBA, Fredette found success overseas, winning a Greek Basket League championship and earning MVP honors in the Chinese Basketball Association with the Shanghai Sharks. In 2022, he transitioned to 3x3 basketball, quickly becoming the most recognizable face of Team USA's squad.
What is 3x3 Basketball?
3x3 basketball, a variant of the traditional 5-on-5 game, has its roots in street basketball from the USA's urban areas in the late 1980s. The game is played on a half court with three players per team and one substitute. It features a 12-second shot clock, a 10-minute game duration, and a first-to-21 points rule. This fast-paced, physical format demands versatility from its players as they are required to play multiple roles.
Road to the Olympics
Fredette and his teammates, Canyon Barry, Kareem Maddox, and Dylan Travis, have honed their chemistry over two years on the FIBA 3x3 World Tour. Their impressive performances, including a gold medal at the Pan-American Games and a top-three ranking on the circuit, earned them a spot in the Paris Olympics.
“Colorado isn’t really known as a basketball state, so it’s cool to represent that aspect of Colorado that flies under the radar,” Barry said in an interview. “And with these local ties, Paris is an unbelievable chance to show the world, and especially the U.S., what 3x3 is about.”
Preparing for Paris
Fredette's transition to 3x3 allowed him to balance his professional aspirations with family life in Littleton, Colorado. Training at the Elite Performance Center, he has adapted to the physical demands and fast pace of the game.
Fredette's teammates have also contributed significantly. Barry, known for his downhill driving and unique underhand free throw style, and Maddox, with his defensive prowess, round out a team ready to challenge the best in the world, including top-ranked Serbia and defending Olympic champion Latvia.
The Olympic Dream
For Fredette, the Olympics represent not just another competition but the culmination of a lifelong dream. As the U.S. team prepares some tough matchups, Fredette is focused on the ultimate goal: winning an Olympic gold medal. The schedule includes games against Serbia, Poland, Lithuania, and France.
Fredette's journey from a college basketball icon to a 3x3 Olympic hopeful is a story of perseverance and reinvention. While his NBA career didn't unfold as planned, his impact on the game continues to grow. And as he prepares for what may be his final basketball run, Fredette is determined to leave a lasting legacy.
Paris Olympics 3x3 Men’s Basketball Schedule
- Tuesday, July 30: U.S. vs Serbia, 2:35 p.m. (Pool Play)
- Wednesday, July 31: U.S. vs Poland, 2:35 p.m. (Pool Play)
- Thursday, Aug. 1: U.S. vs Lithuania, 11:05 a.m. (Pool Play); U.S. vs Latvia, 3:05 p.m. (Pool Play)
- Friday, Aug. 2: U.S. vs France, 10:35 a.m. (Pool Play); U.S. vs China, 2:35 p.m. (Pool Play)
- Sunday, Aug. 4: U.S. vs Netherlands, 11:05 a.m. (Pool Play); Play-In Games 1:30 p.m., 2:05 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 5: Semifinals at 10 a.m./11 a.m.; Bronze Medal Game at 1:30 p.m.; Gold Medal Game at 2:35 p.m.