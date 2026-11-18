BYU is back in Provo to host Northern Colorado in its final game before heading to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational and their toughest stretch of non-conference play. The Bears will be the second Big Sky opponent BYU has played this season after beating Montana State 86-71.

Time: Wednesday, November 18 at 7pm MT

Location: Marriott Center | Provo, UT

TV: ESPN+

Radio: BYU Radio

Northern Colorado is 2-2 on the season but has faced only two Division I programs and lost to both. Overall, the Bears are shooting 38% from three through their first four games.

BYU, meanwhile, is second in the country in effective field goal percentage (65.7%), eighth in three-point percentage (44.2%), eighth in field goal percentage (55%), 11th in three-pointers made (53), 12th in fast-break points per game (22.8), 12th in two-point percentage (65.1%) and 15th in points per game (96.5). That’s why the Cougars rank third in adjusted offensive efficiency on KenPom.

KenPom predicts BYU will win 93-68.

Northern Colorado's key players

The Bears are very balanced in scoring, with five players averaging at least 8.5 points per game. Here are the three to know.

Andrew Crawford (F): The Colorado transfer leads the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 12.3 points and 7 rebounds per game. He scores most of his points at the rim and had a career-high 16 points against South Dakota State.

Hunter Caldwell (C): Caldwell is in his second season at Northern Colorado and averages 10.8 points. He can stretch the floor, shooting 45% from three on 20 attempts, and he does a good job of getting to the free throw line, where he shoots 86%.

Langston Reynolds (G): Reynolds has had an interesting career. He played his first three seasons at Northern Colorado before transferring to Minnesota last year, where he averaged 11.6 points as the team’s third-leading scorer. He then returned to Northern Colorado for his fifth season of college basketball. Reynolds leads the team with 4.5 assists per game and also averages 8.5 points. In high school, he played for Utah Prospects on the EYBL circuit where he was teammates with Jaxon Kohler and Collin Chandler.

What to watch for

As one of the nation’s best three-point shooting teams, BYU will look to test Northern Colorado’s perimeter defense early and often. Nearly half of the Cougars’ field goal attempts (48.2%) come from beyond the arc, and they take 30 threes per game. Here’s what to watch in the matchup.

Can the Bears score against a Division I defense?

Northern Colorado has struggled against Division I opponents so far this season. The Bears lost 90-63 against Arizona State and 71-46 against South Dakota State. They shot just 27.5% from three and 35% from the field across those games. Now they’ll face a BYU team whose opponents are shooting above 34% from three and north of 43% from the field.

The Cougars will need to tighten up their perimeter defense and force Northern Colorado to drive inside.

Transition and turnovers.

This season, BYU has been one of the best teams in the country scoring off of fast breaks and the Cougars are averaging 14.8 points off of turnovers. Northern Colorado turns the ball over on 17.8% of possessions, so BYU will look to exploit that and get out in transition.

The glass.

Northern Colorado grabs only 23.8% of its misses against Division I competition (323rd nationally) and lets opponents rebound 41% of theirs (335th). This will be a good opportunity for BYU to crash the glass and look to win the battle on the boards.