Game Preview: BYU vs Queens

Time: 7pm MT

Location: Marriott Center | Provo, UT

TV: ESPN+

Radio: BYUtv Radio

It was a dream start to the season for the Cougars, who went 2-0 and put on an offensive clinic in their first two games. Now it’s time to take care of business again against Queens.

KenPom predicts a 100-76 BYU win.

The Royals have had an up-and-down start to their season. After opening 2-0 with nail-biters against Winthrop and Loyola Marymount, they were blown out 118-68 by Oklahoma State.

So far, Queens hasn’t been much of a three-point threat, shooting just 32% from beyond the arc. Most of its damage has come inside the arc, where it is shooting 60%. The Royals have also struggled defensively, allowing at least 95 points in all three games, though they’ve scored at least 96 in two of them.

Queens ranks 45th in the country in minutes returned and brought back nine players from last year’s team.

Like BYU, Queens has a balanced scoring attack. Five players are averaging double figures, though two guards carry most of the load.

Queens’ key players

Nasir Mann (G): Entering his third season at Queens, Mann was the Royals’ leading scorer last season at 13.3 points per game. He has picked up where he left off, leading the team again at 19.3 points per game, though Oklahoma State held him to just 11. In six Quad 1 games last season, he averaged 14.5 points, shooting 71% from two but just 20% from three.

Jordan Watford (G): Another returner, Watford is the team’s floor general. He is averaging five assists per game, up from 3.9 last season, and is the Royals’ second-leading scorer at 17.3 points. He rarely shoots from deep, attempting only 24 threes last season.

Mann and Watford both played in March Madness last season, when No. 15 seed Queens fell 104-71 to No. 2 seed Purdue. This experienced backcourt is who BYU will need to key in on.

What to watch for

One of the most fascinating storylines in this game is Queens’ style of play. The Royals play at one of the fastest tempos in the country, ranking in the top 20 nationally in adjusted tempo. Fast-paced games tend to favor offenses like BYU’s, so that style should suit the Cougars.

Queens also ranks first in the country in both rim attempts and two-point field goals made. The Royals are shooting 64% at the rim, which ranks 67th nationally. BYU, meanwhile, ranks 256th in rim attempts allowed, with opponents shooting 81% there. The Cougars will need to shore up their rim protection against a team whose identity is built on attacking the basket.

Where Queens really struggles is defending the three-point line. Opponents are shooting a blistering 49% from deep against the Royals, which ranks 330th out of 365 teams in college basketball. That should be music to the Cougars’ ears, as they are shooting 44% from three this season. This could be another big game for Tyler Betsey, so expect plenty of BYU three-point attempts.

Queens has also been one of the worst rebounding teams in the country, averaging just under 31 rebounds per game. BYU averages 39, and the Cougars’ length should exploit another Queens weakness.

BYU’s offensive firepower and rebounding should overwhelm Queens, but don’t be surprised if the Royals hang around for stretches as they attack the paint and push the tempo.