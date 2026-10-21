Como vs. Man Utd: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester United visit the idyllic site of Como’s Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, aiming to end a six-game winless run on Matchday 3 of the Champions League.

Another tough week for Michael Carrick concluded with some respite, as the Man Utd manager proclaimed his side’s valiant draw at Leeds United marks a “fresh start” for his turbulent outfit.

A 1–1 draw at Elland Road, given their previous two results post-international break, was hardly a bad outcome for the Red Devils. However, Carrick is desperately searching for just his third victory of the season, having inspired the club back into the Champions League with an excellent showing as interim boss during the second half of 2025–26.

As it stands, United risk losing another season. They’re in a state of drift, and things aren’t getting easier. After losing to Atlético Madrid last week, United can ill-afford their domestic slump spilling into Europe.

Como’s highs of Matchday 1 were certainly euphoric, as their Champions League debut ended in an emphatic victory over RB Leipzig. However, Cesc Fàbregas‘s side was brought back down to earth at Feyenoord last time out.

In Serie A, which Fàbregas asserts is the club’s priority, Como moved up to fifth after beating the struggling Fiorentina 3–1 on Sunday.

Como vs. Man Utd Score Prediction

Como Triumph on “Dream” Night

Michael Carrick is desperate to build on Sunday’s "fresh start". | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Como are competing with Europe’s elite “five years ahead of schedule,” according to the manager, who has also described the upcoming encounter with Man Utd as a “dream come true” for the burgeoning Italian club.

Fàbregas’s performance by the famous lake has turned heads, and if Como are to perform with the slickness and verve that defined their triumph over Leipzig, United‘s woes will continue.

Carrick at least ensured they were harder to play against at the weekend, yet it remains to be seen whether their gritty draw in West Yorkshire was an anomalous showcase of resilience or, as the manager put it, the start of something new.

Man Utd’s injury woes: This would be a tough enough challenge for the visitors if they were healthy. They’re anything but, with as many as eight senior players, including the suspended Leny Yoro, expected to miss Wednesday’s game.

This would be a tough enough challenge for the visitors if they were healthy. They’re anything but, with as many as eight senior players, including the suspended Leny Yoro, expected to miss Wednesday’s game. Red Devils’ Champions League away form: The Red Devils have a wretched recent record on their travels in this competition, winning just one of their previous 10 Champions League away matches. They’ve failed to win at the likes of Galatasaray, Copenhagen and Young Boys since their last victory (2–0 vs. Villarreal in Nov. 2021).

The Red Devils have a wretched recent record on their travels in this competition, winning just one of their previous 10 Champions League away matches. They’ve failed to win at the likes of Galatasaray, Copenhagen and Young Boys since their last victory (2–0 vs. Villarreal in Nov. 2021). Como making their mark: The hosts succumbed in a tough environment last time out and will enjoy the comfort of home soil in this one. They were far too good for RB Leipzig on Matchday 1, and this admirably-aligned club is aiming to become the first to win their first two home games in the Champions League since Lazio in 1999–00.

Prediction: Como 2–1 Man Utd

Como Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

Fàbregas was able to offer a couple of players respite at the weekend, including Croatian playmaker Martin Baturina. The 23-year-old recovered from an illness during the international break and was an unused substitute in Florence on Sunday.

Baturina is expected to return to the starting lineup here, working in creative tandem with Nico Paz.

The hosts are somewhat hamstrung in attack, though, given that Moise Kean and Assane Diao are expected to miss out. Diao has scored in both of Como’s league phase outings, so his absence down the right will be keenly felt.

Fàbregas at least as Anastasios Douvikas to mitgate Kean’s injury.

Trevoh Chalobah is also a doubt for the hosts, but there’s an expectation that the former Chelsea man will be fit for Man Utd’s visit.

Como predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Butez; Couto, Chalobah, Ramón, Valle; Milla, Da Cunha; J. Rodríguez, Paz, Baturina; Douvikas.

Man Utd are depleted in defense.

Man Utd are in injury strife heading into Wednesday’s fixture, with their issues only worsening since their draw at Leeds.

Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw still haven’t trained with the Red Devils since they picked up knocks against Tottenham Hotspur 10 days ago, and the visitors are also without Benjamin Šeško and Patrick Dorgu.

Ayden Heaven and Lisandro Martínez weren’t involved in training ahead of the match, and there are doubts over Noussair Mazraoui’s status, too. Matthijs de Ligt is in contention to make his first appearance of the season, having finally recovered from a back injury that has sidelined him since last November. De Ligt could come in for the suspended Leny Yoro alongside Harry Maguire in defense.

Bryan Mbeumo should lead United‘s attack without Šeško, while Matheus Cunha could return to the fold. Youri Tielemans may earn some respite despite his impressive showing at the weekend, with Carlos Baleba’s legs needed in the middle of the park. The steady Andrey Santos is poised to sit alongside the Cameroonian in Como.

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Como (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Mazraoui; Santos, Baleba; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo.

What Time Does Como vs. Man Utd Kick Off?

Location: Como, Italy

Como, Italy Stadium: Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia

Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21

Wednesday, Oct. 21 Kickoff Time: 5:45 p.m. BST / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

5:45 p.m. BST / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Referee: Sven Jablonski (GER)

Sven Jablonski (GER) VAR: Christian Dingert (GER)

How to Watch Como vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream

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