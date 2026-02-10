How to Watch BYU Basketball at Baylor in Critical Matchup

The BYU basketball program is looking to rebound after suffering four consecutive losses. The Cougars will hit the road to take on the Baylor Bears on Tuesday night. Below is all the information you need to watch the game.

How to Watch BYU Basketball at Baylor

This game will be broadcast on ESPN2. It will tipoff at 5:00 PM Mountain Time.

Time: 5:00 PM Mountain Time

Date: Tuesday, February 10th, 2026

Channel: ESPN2

Radio: BYU Radio & KSL News Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM in Utah)

KenPom Predicts BYU at Baylor

KenPom, the industry leader in college basketball analytics, predicted BYU vs Baylor. KenPom gives BYU a 55% chance to win with a projected final score of 83-81.

BYU has fallen all the way to 22nd in KenPom. The Cougars are ranked 10th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency and 49th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. Baylor ranks 44th in KenPom with an adjusted offensive efficiency ranking of 30th and a defensive efficiency ranking of 89th.

Before losing four-straight games, BYU's defense ranked inside the top 15 in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Cougars' have dropped all the way to 49th, signaling the issues that they have had on that end of the floor over the last few weeks.

KenPom Predicts the Remainder of BYU's Schedule

Below are the game-by-game KenPom predictions for the remainder of BYU's schedule.

@ Baylor: 55% (BYU win probability)

vs Colorado: 89%

@ Arizona: 12%

vs Iowa State: 44%

vs UCF: 83%

@ West Virginia: 61%

@ Cincinnati: 64%

vs Texas Tech: 63%

The Cougars have a challenging slate ahead of them. KenPom predicts BYU will go 4.7-3.3 in its final eight games. That would put BYU's projected record for the full season at 21.7-9.3.

Projected Win Totals

BYU has already won 17 games. With eight games remaining, BYU could win as many as 25 regular season games if they win out. Below are the chances that BYU get to 22, 23, or even 24 wins.

18 wins: 100%

19 wins: 99.5%

20 wins: 96.3%

21 wins: 83.8%

22 wins: 57.7%

23 wins: 26.7%

24 wins: 6.6%

25 wins: 0.5%

BYU's odds for a high seed in the NCAA Tournament have taken a nose dive over the last two weeks. At this point, that concern is secondary for Kevin Young and the BYU basketball team. The primary concern is to get better. If BYU gets better on the defensive end, the resume will take care of itself.

Odds to Win the Big 12

According to ESPN BPI, BYU basketball has the 10th best odds to win the Big 12. Arizona is still the heavy favorite.

Arizona: 71% chance to win the Big 12

Houston: 47%

Iowa State: 9%

Kansas: 3%

