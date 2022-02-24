Skip to main content

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Loyola Marymount

BYU Basketball is playing to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive on Thursday night

Two weeks ago, the BYU men's basketball team trailed LMU by 17 on the road and its NCAA tournament hopes lied in the balance. The Cougars overcame the double-digit deficit and forced overtime where they pulled out a 83-82 victory. On Thursday night, the Cougars will look to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive once again against LMU, this time at the Marriott Center.

The game tips off at 8 PM MST and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Below is all the information you will need to either watch or listen to the game.

How to watch BYU vs Loyola Marymount

  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM
  • Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYU Cougars and BYU Gameday apps
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Computer Predictions

Ken Pomeroy, the industry leader in college basketball analytics, gives BYU a 90% chance to win with an expected final score of 79-65.

ESPN BPI, the ESPN-owned college basketball predictive analytics algorithm, gives BYU a 92.6% chance to beat the Waves.

Read More

Bubble Watch

On Tuesday, ESPN bracketology expert Joe Lunardi updated his NCAA tournament predictions. BYU was firmly on the bubble and listed as one of the "First Four Out". The Cougars must win both games this week to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

You May Also Like

Follow Cougs Daily on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

USATSI_17501692_168390393_lowres

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Loyola Marymount

BYU Basketball is playing to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive on Thursday night

By Casey Lundquist
just now
Easton Baker Headshot 2

BYU Commit Easton Baker Updates His Recruitment

Baker was named 5A First Team All-State after a standout season for Stansbury

By Casey Lundquist
19 hours ago
Kalani Sitake NSD Press Conference

BYU Football: 5 Recruits to Keep a Close Eye On In the Coming Months

Looking ahead to BYU football's recruiting class of 2023, keep a close eye on these five names.

By Lucas 'Lucho' Miller
Feb 21, 2022
All white jerseys Kody Epps

Position Battles to Watch During Spring Camp

Getting you ready for spring football with a position battle preview

By Casey Lundquist
Feb 21, 2022
USATSI_17501692_168390393_lowres

How to Watch BYU Basketball at Saint Mary's

The Cougars take on the Gaels in a game with major NCAA Tournament implications

By Casey Lundquist
Feb 19, 2022
Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU vs Arizona State whiteout

BYU's 2023 Schedule Beginning to Take Shape

What we know about BYU's first schedule as a member of the Big 12

By Casey Lundquist
Feb 19, 2022
USATSI_17439501_168390393_lowres

Report: BYU's 2023 Game Against Arkansas Moved Forward One Week

BYU's first schedule as a member of the Big 12 is starting to take shape

By Casey Lundquist
Feb 17, 2022
Samson Nacua vs Baylor

2022 BYU Football Schedule: Likely Wins, Likely Losses, & Tossups

Taking a closer look at BYU's 2022 schedule using SP+ rankings

By Casey Lundquist
Feb 17, 2022