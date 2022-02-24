How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Loyola Marymount
Two weeks ago, the BYU men's basketball team trailed LMU by 17 on the road and its NCAA tournament hopes lied in the balance. The Cougars overcame the double-digit deficit and forced overtime where they pulled out a 83-82 victory. On Thursday night, the Cougars will look to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive once again against LMU, this time at the Marriott Center.
The game tips off at 8 PM MST and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Below is all the information you will need to either watch or listen to the game.
How to watch BYU vs Loyola Marymount
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM
- Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYU Cougars and BYU Gameday apps
- Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
- Live stats: BYUCougars.com
Computer Predictions
Ken Pomeroy, the industry leader in college basketball analytics, gives BYU a 90% chance to win with an expected final score of 79-65.
ESPN BPI, the ESPN-owned college basketball predictive analytics algorithm, gives BYU a 92.6% chance to beat the Waves.
Bubble Watch
On Tuesday, ESPN bracketology expert Joe Lunardi updated his NCAA tournament predictions. BYU was firmly on the bubble and listed as one of the "First Four Out". The Cougars must win both games this week to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.
