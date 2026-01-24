How to Watch Rivalry Rematch Between No. 13 BYU and Utah

On Saturday afternoon, no. 13 BYU hosts rival Utah in the Marriott Center. Below is the information you need to watch or listen to the game.

How to Watch BYU at Texas Tech

This game will be broadcast on FOX. It will tipoff at 3:30 PM Mountain Time.

Time: 3:30 PM Mountain Time

Date: Saturday, January 24th, 2025

Channel: FOX

Radio: BYU Radio & KSL News Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM in Utah)

KenPom Predicts BYU vs Utah

KenPom, the industry leader in college basketball analytics, predicted BYU vs Utah. KenPom gives BYU a 96% chance to win with a projected final score of 92-73.

BYU ranks 14th in KenPom. The Cougars are ranked 14th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency and 20th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Utes rank 114th in KenPom with an adjusted offensive efficiency ranking of 75th and a defensive efficiency ranking of 210th.

KenPom Predicts the Remainder of BYU's Schedule

Below are the game-by-game KenPom predictions for the remainder of BYU's schedule.

vs Utah: 96% (BYU win probability)

vs Arizona: 43%

@ Kansas: 39%

@ Oklahoma State: 73%

vs Houston: 54%

@ Baylor: 64%

vs Colorado: 92%

@ Arizona: 19%

vs Iowa State: 54%

vs UCF: 85%

@ West Virginia: 63%

@ Cincinnati: 67%

vs Texas Tech: 68%

KenPom predicts BYU will go 8-2-4.8 in its final 13 games. That would put BYU's projected record for the full season at 24.2-6.8.

Projected Win Totals

BYU has already won 16 games. With 13 games remaining, BYU could win as many as 29 regular season games if they win out. Below are the chances that BYU get to 25, 26, or even 27 wins.

17 wins: 100%

18 wins: 100%

19 wins: 100%

20 wins: 99.9%

21 wins: 99.0%

22 wins: 95.5%

23 wins: 85.7%

24 wins: 67.1%

25 wins: 42.4%

26 wins: 19.9%

27 wins: 6.3%

28 wins: 1.2%

29 wins: 0.1%

A reasonable goal for BYU would be to finish with 25 or 26 wins. That would put BYU at 25-6 or 26-5 on the season and firmly in position to get a top four seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Odds to Win the Big 12

According to ESPN BPI, BYU basketball has the fourth best odds to win the Big 12. Arizona, who comes to Provo on Monday, has the best odds.

Arizona: 56% chance to win the Big 12

Houston: 55%

Iowa State: 9%

BYU 6%

Texas Tech 4%

Kansas 1%

