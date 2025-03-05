Keba Keita Pulled Off One of the Best Defensive Plays in BYU Basketball History
On Tuesday night, BYU basketball pulled out its best win of the season on the road at no. 10 Iowa State. The Cougars overcame a jaw-dropping 29 turnovers to beat Iowa State 88-85 in double overtime. BYU-Iowa State included some of the most spectacular plays of the season, including a chase-down block from Keba Keita in overtime. That block immediately has a case to be one of the best defensive plays in BYU basketball history.
To say the end of regulation did not go in BYU's favor would be an understatement. After taking a 21-point lead with 13:16 remaining, the Cyclones outscored BYU 35-14 to send the game to overtime. To start overtime, BYU got a critical three from Egor Demin to take a three-point lead. Moments later, an errant inbound pass from Demin gave the Cyclones a free run at the run.
Iowa State guard Nate Heise tracked down the loos ball just shy of midcourt. In the moment that Heise grabbed the basketball, Keita was inside BYU's own three-point line. Keita sprinted from behind the play and blocked Heise's dunk attempt. The block had to be absolutely perfect timed - and it was.
That block allowed BYU to maintain a lead and withstand one final run from Iowa State. That play ended up being the difference between an Iowa State win and a tie that sent the game to double overtime. Given the athleticism, the situation, and the consequences of that play, it immediately becomes one of the best defensive plays in BYU basketball history. In the opinion of this author, you could make the case that it is the best defensive play in BYU basketball history.
Keita made critical plays on the offensive end as well. With two minutes remaining in double overtime, Richie Saunders missed a shot at the rim. Keita secured the offensive rebound and threw it down with two hands. That field goal gave BYU a four-point lead and the Cougars never looked back.
BYU has simply not had many athletes like Keita in the history of the program. He gave Iowa State problems all night long. He was +15 on the night and he finished with 7 points and 15 rebounds. 9 of his 15 rebounds were offensive rebounds.
The Cougars dominated the Cyclones on the glass and Keita was the primary reason why. BYU outrebounded Iowa State 52-24. It was the only reason BYU was able to overcome a turnover margin of -18.
This has been a special run for the BYU basketball program. Keita's block will forever be remembered in BYU basketball history as a major part of this special run.
The Cougars will look to keep their winning streak alive on Saturday with a rivalry game against Utah.