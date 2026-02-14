KenPom Predicts BYU Basketball vs Colorado, Updates Projected Win Total

On Saturday, BYU will take on the Colorado Buffaloes in Provo. The Cougars ended a four-game losing streak earlier this week in a much-needed road win at Baylor. Now, BYU will look to start a new winning streak with a win over Colorado.

KenPom, the industry leader in college basketball analytics, predicted BYU vs Colorado. KenPom gives BYU a 90% chance to win with a projected final score of 90-76.

Per KenPom, the game against Colorado is the easiest remaining game on the schedule. Colorado is coming off an embarrassing 78-44 loss to Texas Tech. Colorado coach Tad Boyle called his players out after losing to the Red Raiders - it remains to be seen how they will respond following that performance.

BYU has fallen all the way to 21st in KenPom. The Cougars are ranked 4th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency and 54th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. Colorado ranks 78th in KenPom with an adjusted offensive efficiency ranking of 55th and a defensive efficiency ranking of 150th.

Before losing four-straight games, BYU's defense ranked inside the top 15 in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Cougars' have dropped all the way to 54th, signaling the issues that they have had on that end of the floor over the last few weeks.

KenPom Predicts the Remainder of BYU's Schedule

Below are the game-by-game KenPom predictions for the remainder of BYU's schedule.

vs Colorado: 89% (BYU win probability)

@ Arizona: 13%

vs Iowa State: 48%

vs UCF: 83%

@ West Virginia: 62%

@ Cincinnati: 61%

vs Texas Tech: 62%

The Cougars have a challenging slate ahead of them. KenPom predicts BYU will go 4.2-2.8 in its final 7 games. That would put BYU's projected record for the full season at 22.2-8.8.

Projected Win Totals

BYU has already won 18 games. With seven games remaining, BYU could win as many as 25 regular season games if they win out. Below are the chances that BYU get to 22, 23, or even 24 wins.

19 wins: 100.0%

20 wins: 99.1%

21 wins: 93.1%

22 wins: 73.4%

23 wins: 40.4%

24 wins: 12.0%

25 wins: 1.1%

BYU's odds for a high seed in the NCAA Tournament have taken a nose dive over the last two weeks. A string of wins could get BYU back into the territory of a top-four seed. As of this writing, BYU is a projected 6-seed per Joe Lunardi.

More BYU Coverage