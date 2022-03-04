KenPom Predicts BYU vs LMU in the WCC Tournament

Ken Pomeroy cements his BYU-LMU prediction in the second round of the WCC tournament

On Thursday night, LMU used a late run to pull away from Pacific in a 86-66 victory in the first round of the WCC men's basketball tournament. With the win, LMU advances to the second round where it will take on #5 BYU on Friday night.

Ken Pomeroy, the industry leader in college basketball analytics, cemented his BYU-LMU prediction on Thursday night once the second round matchup was finalized. KenPom gives BYU an 83% chance to win with an expected final score of 78-67 in favor of the Cougars.

BYU-LMU 2022 Series Review

The first time these two teams met this season, BYU trailed LMU by 17 on the road in the second half, and its NCAA tournament hopes lied in the balance. The Cougars overcame the double-digit deficit and forced overtime where they pulled out a 83-82 victory.

The second game between BYU and LMU was played in Provo, and the Cougars cruised to a 79-59 victory.

WCC Men's Tournament Bracket

*This bracket has been updated to include round one results

How to Watch BYU vs LMU in the WCC Tournament

6:00 PM PT - #5 BYU vs #8 Loyola Marymount

TV Options: NBC Sports California | Bally's SoCal | Bally's San Diego | ROOT Sports NW | BYUtv | WCCN

You May Also Like

Did you enjoy the video at the top of this article? Listen to the rest of my conversation with Chaz Ah You and Lorenzo Fauatea here.

Follow Cougs Daily on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI