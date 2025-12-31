KenPom Predicts BYU's Entire Conference Schedule

BYU basketball is about to tipoff conference play on the road at Kansas State. Before conference play, we'll go over the KenPom game predictions for all 18 games.

BYU at Kansas State (1/3/26)

BYU kicks off the 2026 year with a road game at KSU. The Cougars wil be favored in this game per KenPom.

BYU win probability: 78%

Predicted score: 90-82

BYU vs ASU (1/7/26)

BYU will be heavily favored at home over ASU.

BYU win probability: 93%

Predicted score: 90-73

BYU at Utah (1/10/26)

The Cougars play rival Utah twice in January. The first game will be played in Salt Lake City.

BYU win probability: 87%

Predicted score: 88-75

BYU vs TCU (1/14/26)

BYU takes on TCU just once and the game will be played in Provo. BYU will be heavily favored.

BYU win probability: 89%

Predicted score: 83-69

BYU at Texas Tech 1/17/26

BYU faces its first big road test against Texas Tech on January 17th.

BYU win probability: 48%

Predicted score: 82-81

BYU vs Utah (1/24/26)

BYU hosts Utah two weeks after playing them in the Huntsman Center.

BYU win probability: 97%

Predicted score: 92-71

BYU vs Arizona (1/26/26)

This could be the biggest game of the college basketball week if both teams continue to win.

BYU win probability: 48%

Predicted score: 82-81

BYU at Kansas (1/31/25)

BYU at Kanas wraps up a three-game gauntlet.

BYU win probability: 44%

Predicted score: 77-75

BYU at Oklahoma State (2/4/26)

BYU vs Oklahoma State will be the second game of a road trip.

BYU win probability: 76%

Predicted score: 90-82

BYU vs Houston (2/7/26)

BYU hasn't beaten Houston since joining the Big 12. The Cougars are going to be favored in this game per KenPom.

BYU win probability: 66%

Predicted score: 77-72

BYU at Baylor (2/10/26)

Another tough road trip to Texas at Baylor.

BYU win probability: 56%

Predicted score: 86-85

BYU vs Colorado (2/14/26)

BYU will be heavily favored over Colorado.

BYU win probability: 94%

Predicted score: 92-75

BYU at Arizona (2/18/26)

BYU makes the return trip to Tucson. The Cougars and the Wildcats faced off in an instant classic in Tucson last year.

BYU win probability: 23%

Predicted score: 86-78

BYU vs Iowa State (2/21/26)

Iowa State is a top three team in the country per KenPom.

BYU win probability: 51%

Predicted score: 81-80

BYU vs UCF (2/24/26)

BYU will be heavily favored over UCF at home.

BYU win probability: 87%

Predicted score: 89-77

BYU at WVU (2/28/26)

The Cougars hit the road to take on the Mountaineers near the end of conference play.

BYU win probability: 71%

Predicted score: 76-70

BYU at Cincinnati (3/3/26)

The second game of a two-game road trip.

BYU win probability: 75%

Predicted score: 78-71

BYU vs Texas Tech (3/7/26)

BYU wraps up conference play vs Texas Tech.

BYU win probability: 76%

Predicted score: 85-77

