KenPom Predicts No. 23 BYU Basketball at No. 10 Iowa State, Updates BYU's Projected Win Total
On Saturday night, BYU basketball used a dominant second half to take down West Virginia. The Cougars take on Iowa State in Ames on Tuesday night. The winner of this game will have the inside track to a top four seed in the Big 12 tournament.
KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU vs Iowa State and updated BYU's projected regular season win total. KenPom gives BYU a 27% chance to win with an expected final score of 80-73.
Updated Projections for BYU Basketball
BYU basketball has just two games remaining in the regular season. The upcoming game against Iowa State is the most difficult game remaining according to KenPom. Below are the win probabilities for each of BYU's remaining games.
- at Iowa State - 27%
- vs Utah - 85%
KenPom's projected record for BYU is 22.1-0.9. Now that BYU is safely in the projected NCAA Tournament field, the goal will be to improve their seed line. Getting to 22 wins in the regular season would be enough to position BYU to improve seeds, especially if that is paired with one win in the Big 12 conference tournament.
A win over Iowa State could take BYU to a 6-seed. A win at Iowa State would be the biggest statement of the season. The Cyclones have been dominant when healthy, and they will be healthy on Tuesday night.