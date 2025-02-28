KenPom Predicts No. 25 BYU Basketball vs West Virginia, Updates BYU's Projected Win Total
On Tuesday night, BYU basketball took down the Arizona State Sun Devils and completed the road sweep of the Arizona schools. The Cougars take on West Virginia in Provo on Saturday night. The last time these two teams met, BYU pulled out a clutch win over West Virginia in a game that seemingly turned BYU's season around. The Cougars have won five consecutive games since that win over West Virginia.
KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU vs West Virginia and updated BYU's projected regular season win total. KenPom gives BYU a 75% chance to win with an expected final score of 74-66.
Updated Projections for BYU Basketball
BYU basketball has three games remaining in the regular season. The upcoming game against West Virginia is the second most difficult game remaining according to KenPom. Below are the win probabilities for each of BYU's remaining games.
- vs West Virginia - 75%
- at Iowa State - 28%
- vs Utah - 86%
KenPom's projected record for BYU is 21.9-9.1. Now that BYU is safely in the projected NCAA Tournament field, the goal will be to improve their seed line. Getting to 22 wins in the regular season would be enough to position BYU to improve seeds, especially if that is paired with one win in the Big 12 conference tournament.
What does BYU need to do to get to 22 wins? Protect home court. If BYU beats both WVU and Utah, 22-9 is the worst-case scenario for BYU heading into the Big 12 tournament. In that scenario, a win over Iowa State would give BYU a top-four seed in the Big 12 tournament and would be the cherry on top of an outstanding finish to the regular season.