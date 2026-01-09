BYU Reportedly to Host Michigan Quarterback Transfer for Visit

BYU is in the market for a backup quarterback, and former Michigan quarterback appears to be the top target. The Cougars are set to host Michigan transfer Jadyn Davis for a visit on Friday according to Tom Loy of 247Sports.

Davis was one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 recruiting class. He was a four-star recruit and he was ranked the ninth best quarterback nationally per 247Sports. He signed with the Wolverines over competing offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M.

Davis used his redshirt season in 2024 and he was a redshirt freshman in 2025. Therefore, he will have three years of eligibility remaining. He competed with five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood for the starting quarterback job before the 2025 season. Underwood won the job and Davis was named the backup. He appeared in three games in garbage time as a backup quarterback in 2025.

Davis is a candidate to compete for the backup quarterback spot behind Bear Bachmeier. When BYU lost 2025 backup McCae Hillstead to the transfer portal, the Cougars were left with just three scholarship quarterbacks for the 2026 season: Bear Bachmeier, Treyson Bourguet, and true freshman returned missionary Enoch Watson. Davis adds another body that can compete for the backup job.

BYU could use another quarterback after the departure of McCae Hillstead, and Davis appears to be the top target. He would not be added to play right away, and his commitment is not a sign that Bear Bachmeier would have to win the starting job. Bachmeier would be the undisputed starter going into the 2026 season. Bachmeier announced his plans to return in 2026 earlier this week. BYU is betting on his high potential to compete for the backup job.

There has been some confusion about the backup quarterback situation this week. JUCO quarterback Daunte Bell put a commitment graphic on social media and eventually deleted it. It appears there was a miscommunication between Bell and BYU. As of this writing, we don't have Bell penciled in as a BYU commit.

The addition of Davis would be about his upside rather than his production. Davis was a coveted recruit for a reason. He has a huge arm and he has the ability to fit throws into tight windows. While there isn't much game film on Davis, he did release a bunch of practice clips when he entered the transfer portal. He can be an incredibly accurate passer downfield. BYU would do really well to add Davis to the quarterback room. Aaron Roderick has been able to get the most out of the quarterbacks in his room in the past, and he is hoping to help Davis reach his potential as well.

