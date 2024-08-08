Kevin Young Puts BYU Basketball in the Conversation for 2025 Recruit Caleb Wilson
BYU officially offered Caleb Wilson on May 29th. Wilson is a top-5 recruit in the 2025 class and is an exciting player with a high ceiling. Adam Finkelstein noted his athleticism in a 247 Sports scouting report: "Caleb Wilson has all the early characteristics of an ultra-versatile modern day forward. He has good positional size, solid length, mobility, good natural instincts, athleticism, and a rangy frame that he is still just starting to fill out."
Last week, Wilson had reportedly narrowed his search down to twelve schools.
Although BYU didn't make the list, after a Zoom meeting with Kevin Young, Wilson's dad said that the call was "amazing" and that BYU had "put themselves in the real conversation." The call took place after the list was posted, so we might as well go ahead and add BYU as an unofficial number 13.
Wilson is a do-it-all kind of player who helped his team go 8-0 on their way to winning the Peach Jam championship in July, averaging 17.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Before that, Wilson was among 18 finalists for the USA U18 team. He's exactly the type of player that BYU is looking to bring in as part of Kevin Young's goal to put together an elite squad capable of contending for a national title.
We can add Wilson to the list of high-profile 2025 recruits who are currently considering BYU. And even though BYU didn't make his official top twelve, it says a lot that Kevin Young was able to put the BYU program in the conversation after just one Zoom call. As we've seen time and time again with BYU's recent recruiting efforts, Young's pitch to NBA hopefuls on his ability to develop players for the league is hard to resist.