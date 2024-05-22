Kevin Young Shares Offensive Philosophy for BYU Basketball
BYU basketball became known last season as the team to truly live and die by the three. Sometimes taking over 35 threes per game, and holding a season average right around 32 per game, Mark Pope and the Cougars could hang with any opponent as long as the shots were falling. And more often than not, they were - with an average of 11.3 made threes per game, 2nd in the nation.
As fans soon learned, however, games could go downhill fast when the shots weren’t falling. Season highs, like the big win against Iowa State in the Marriott Center or beating Kansas in Phog Allen, were partially overshadowed by upset losses coming at the hands of Oklahoma State and, most painfully, Duquesne.
Despite the painful losses, BYU fans were hopeful that a breakout BYU team was just getting started. Months later, with Mark Pope gone, and new faces on the coaching staff and roster, what can we expect from Kevin Young’s offense next season?
Young is looking to build on the “rim and three” offensive philosophy that already exists as a core part of this team. Shoot the long-range shot if it’s open, or attack the rim. While he coached Suns players like Booker and Durant who often successfully utilize the mid-range game, Young attributes this to their very unique style of play: “You know Devin Booker loves that shot, Kevin Durant loves that shot,” he said in an interview with the Deseret News. “Book and Kev are two of the biggest pull-up-two shooters in the league. We present a conundrum for teams because Kevin and Devin make that shot at a higher clip than just about anyone in the NBA.”
Speaking to fans and media at his introductory press conference, he explained that BYU would play a five-out offense, meaning that all 5 players would be spaced around the 3-point line to spread the floor.
As a coach looking to develop BYU’s basketball program into a place where NBA hopefuls can build their draft stock, Young explains “What I really want to grow with our guys at BYU is being able to shoot those same pull-ups but shooting them from 3. The skill set of being able to shoot 3s off the dribble is the next generation and wave of NBA play. If you can do that, that’s one of the most potent skills to stop in the league.”
Don’t get me wrong - we shouldn't expect BYU to live and die by the three next season. The thing that Coach Young brings with him from many years of professional experience, including years as an offensive coach, is more situational awareness and IQ that has been missing in close games. When it came down to the wire, Coach Pope’s decision-making, at times, was questionable.
In summary, if you enjoyed last season’s high-octane rollercoaster of an offense, it sounds like you’re in for more of the same. We can also expect an “attack the rim” mentality if the three-point shot isn’t there, and some added expertise in late-in-the-game, do-or-die situations. Defense remains a bit of a wild card, but the offensive philosophy is coming into focus.