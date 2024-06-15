Updated Look at the 2024-2025 BYU Basketball Roster
What a difference 78 days can make. 78 days ago, we published an early look at the 2024-2025 BYU basketball roster. At the time, 12 BYU players were set to return to Provo for the 2024-2025 season. Just a few days later, Mark Pope left BYU for his dream job at Kentucky and a handful of BYU players ended up at other schools. With a new head coach in Kevin Young at the helm and nearly re-constructed roster, we're taking an updated look at the BYU basketball roster.
Departing Players
Spencer Johnson is the only other contributor from last season that is out of eligibility. The rest of the departing players transferred out of the program.
- Spencer Johnson (Graduation)
- Jaxson Robinson (Transfer to Kentucky)
- Tredyn Christensen (Graduation)
- Marcus Adams (Transfer Portal)
- Noah Waterman (Transfer to Louisville)
- Atiki Ally Atiki (Transfer to New Mexico)
- Aly Khalifa (Transfer to Louisville)
- Tanner Hayhurst (Transfer)
True freshman Marcus Adams is the only BYU player to enter the Transfer Portal since the end of the season. Adams, whose father passed away during the last season, will likely try to play closer to home in California.
Returning Players (Name, Eligibility)
Six scholarship players from last season will be on the roster next season. Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders entered the transfer portal when Mark Pope left. They returned after Kevin Young was hired.
- Trey Stewart - Senior
- Richie Saunders - Junior
- Trevin Knell - Senior
- Dawson Baker - Junior
- Dallin Hall - Junior
- Fousseyni Traore - Senior
- Jared McGregor - Junior
- Townsend Tripple - Sophomore
BYU will feature a lot of newcomers next season, which means they will need another productive offseason of personal development from the returning players. BYU exceeded expectations last season thanks to the individual development of players up and down the roster. BYU needs more of that to take a step forward next season. Dallin Hall, for example, could elevate BYU's offense if he could become a more consistent scoring threat around the rim. Richie Saunders would be very hard to take off the court if he could increase his three-point shooting percentage. Saunders improved from 33% as a freshman to 36% as a sophomore. He does so many things well. If he could shoot just under 40% from three, he would make BYU a better basketball team.
2024 Recruiting Class
- Elijah Crawford - Guard
- Brody Kozlowski - Forward
- Egor Demin - Guard
Kevin Young has done a fantastic job on the recruiting trail since he was hired. The Cougars have signed two four-star prospects in Elijah Crawford and Brody Kozlowski, and they received a commitment from projected lottery pick Egor Demin.
Transfer Portal
BYU has filled some important needs via the transfer portal. Most importantly, BYU found a rim-running big in Utah transfer Keba Keita. Keita is a candidate to start right away for BYU. The Cougars also signed veteran Rutgers transfer Mawot Mag. Mag will elevate the BYU defense in his final season of eligibility.
- Keba Keita - Utah
- Mawot Mag - Rutgers
BYU has two more scholarships to fill for next season. Kanon Catchings, a former Purdue signee and top 50 recruit, was on BYU's campus for a visit earlier this week.