With Two Scholarships Left, BYU Basketball Looks to Add a Stretch Four to the Roster
Recruiting season is wrapping up nicely for BYU basketball. With just 2 scholarships left, it looks like the Cougars are looking to add a "stretch four" player who could play the five in a pinch. In the first meeting with reporters since his introductory press conference, Kevin Young emphasized that he will favor shooting in remaining recruiting scenarios. On the current roster, the two players who could fill this role are Mawot Mag and Brody Kozlowski. Mag is more of a defensive specialist, and Kozlowski is an incredible shooter but will need development as a true freshman.
An experienced shooter at the stretch four would replace the hole left by Noah Waterman who recently transferred to Louisville, along with Ali Khalifa. The question is, who should BYU bring in?
There are two names currently on the table for this position. Kanon Catchings is a 6'9", top-40 prospect who recently completed a visit to BYU, which happened to be his first stop after being released from his letter of intent with Purdue. Catchings also already has a connection to the coaching staff in Tim Fanning, who was his coach at Overtime Elite. While Catchings hasn't given a timeline for his decision, it's likely to come soon.
Keylan Boone is a 6'8" UNLV forward entering the transfer portal, and he's making the most of an NCAA ruling that gives him an extra year of eligibility. BYU's interest in Boone was first reported by Robby McCombs. He's a capable scorer and rebounder and would be a more than adequate replacement for Waterman. He played 3 seasons before his time at UNLV at Oklahoma State and Pacific.
Ultimately, either player would elevate BYU's roster in 2024-2025. If BYU could choose, it would come down to potential vs. experience. Kanon Catchings is young with a ton of upside and has the potential to earn significant playing time early on. On the other hand, Keylan Boone could be a slightly better option given BYU's current needs, as he adds more of a veteran presence and can provide immediate length and offense to a young but capable roster. Because Catchings and Boone play a similar position, so it's not likely that BYU would be able to get both.