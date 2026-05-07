Ranking BYU Basketball’s Incoming Transfers (So Far)

The BYU basketball staff is still in the middle of building out its roster for next season. The Cougars have added a handful of players from the transfer portal already, and they will add another three or four players over the next few months. Today, we are ranking BYU's transfer additions so far.

5. Adam Stewart - C

TCU transfer Adam Stewart is currently the biggest player on BYU's roster. He is 6'11 with a 7'2 wingspan. Stewart's commitment was not announced by the program, meaning he will join the team as a walk-on. BYU will still add a couple centers from either the transfer portal or the international market. We expect Stewart to play a minimal role for the Cougars.

4. Tyler Betsey - PF

If BYU doesn't add a true four to the roster, Tyler Betsey could potentially start for BYU at that spot next season. Betsey has come off the bench in the first two years of his career at Cincinnati and Syracuse.

Betsey can space the floor with his shooting - he knocked down 40.7% of his threes last season. It's the other elements of his game that he will need to improve if he is going to maximize his impact at BYU. You could make the argument that Betsey should be a spot higher on this list. We gave the nod to Jake Wahlin given his size and starting experience.

3. Jake Wahlin - PF

Like Collin Chandler, Jake Wahlin signed with Mark Pope and BYU out of high school. Upon returning from his mission, Wahlin enrolled at Utah before transferring to Clemson where he played last season. Wahlin, now a senior, will be one of the veterans on BYU's roster.

Wahlin is 6'10, can knock down threes at a 34% clip, and he can distribute the basketball as well. Wahlin has started 52 games over the last two seasons, including 29 starts for a Clemson team that made the tournament last season.

2. Collin Chandler - G

Collin Chandler was one of the most decorated recruits in program history when he signed with BYU out of high school. When Chandler got home and followed Mark Pope to Kentucky, it looked like he wouldn't suit up for the Cougars after all. Fast forward two years and Chandler is one of the most important transfer to commit to BYU in this cycle.

Chandler was an efficient three-point shooter last season, something that BYU lacked last season. He was also known for hitting big shots in clutch moments. Chandler's shooting should help space the floor for Robert Wright.

While Chandler was primarily used as a spot-up shooter at Kentucky, there is more to his game than that. He is very athletic and he Kevin Young will try to tap into that potential in his final two years at BYU.

1. Robert Wright III - G

Retaining Robert Wright III was the most important roster move of the offseason so far. When Wright entered the transfer portal, he was a top five player nationally. Wright will be the only returning starter from a season ago. Wright's familiarity with Kevin Young and the system he wants to run will be critical to BYU's success in 2026-2027.