LDS Players BYU Could Target in the Transfer Portal

After a disappointing season, BYU will now look to the transfer portal to retool its roster for next year. Between NBA prospects leaving for the draft, graduating seniors, and general roster attrition, the Cougars will be in the market for new additions.

One thing that makes BYU unique is its connection to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Historically, most players in the program have been members of the Church. However, in recent years, the Cougars have brought in more recruits of different faiths and backgrounds than ever before.

In fact, this past season, Richie Saunders, Dawson Baker, Brody Kozlowski, and Jared McGregor were the only members of the Church on the roster. After Saunders’ injury, many games featured no Latter-day Saint (LDS) players at all.

Next season, BYU will add incoming freshman Dean Rueckert, a member of the Church. The Cougars are also expected to bring in Brooks Bahr, a freshman guard from Texas who originally committed under Mark Pope and will return from his two-year mission this summer.

Although the transfer portal doesn’t officially open until April 7, many players have already announced their intentions to enter once it does.

Here’s a look at LDS players who have indicated they plan to enter the portal and could be options for BYU.

Isaac Garrett

Nov 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Isaac Garrett (32) reacts after a play during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

School: Oakland

Position: PF/C

Height: 6'8"

PPG: 13.7 | RPG: 7.1 | APG: 2.1

Isaac Garrett grew up in Pleasant Grove, Utah, and began his career in the JUCO ranks at Snow College, where he spent two seasons averaging 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

He later transferred to Oakland, where he has developed into one of the more entertaining players in college basketball. From flashy passing to polished footwork in the post, Garrett consistently puts on a show when he steps onto the court.

This past season, he averaged 13.7 points per game and recorded 20+ point performances against Michigan, Houston, and UCF. He posted a season-high 27 points and 14 rebounds against Youngstown State.

You can watch Garrett's highlights below.

Isaac Finlinson

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors forward Isaac Finlinson (6) passes against Arkansas Razorbacks guard D.J. Wagner (21) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

School: Hawaii

Position: SF/PF

Height: 6'8"

PPG: 9.2 | RPG: 3.6 | APG: 0.8 | 3PT: 39%

One of Garrett’s teammates at Snow College was Isaac Finlinson. Finlinson began his career at Utah Tech, where he redshirted as a freshman, before spending the next two seasons in the JUCO ranks at Snow College.

During the 2024-25 season, he was named JUCO Player of the Year.

Following his time in Ephraim, Utah, Finlinson transferred to Hawaii, where he just completed his season. He averaged just over nine points per game while shooting 39% from three.

He also scored 12 points against Arkansas in the Rainbow Warriors’ lone NCAA Tournament game.

Jace Whiting

Nov 8, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Weber State Wildcats guard Jace Whiting (24) drives against Utah Utes guard Don McHenry (3) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

School: Weber State

Position: PG/SG

Height: 6'3"

PPG: 11.2 | RPG: 3.5 | APG: 2.7

Jace Whiting, the son of former BYU women’s basketball coach Amber Whiting, is a native of Burley, Idaho. He began his career at Boise State before transferring to UNLV, where a foot injury limited him to just two games.

He entered the portal again last offseason and landed at Weber State, where he had the best season of his career—averaging double figures and shooting 36% from three.

However, injuries continued to be an issue, as he missed much of the second half of the season and played in just 20 games overall.

You can watch his highlights below.

Ethan Copeland

Dec 6, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Eli Ellis (15) drives around Stetson Hatters guard Ethan Copeland (1) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

School: Stetson

Position: PG/SG

Height: 6'2"

PPG: 15.0 | RPG: 3.7 | APG: 2.1 | 3PT: 43%

Originally from Sunnyside, Washington, Ethan Copeland played his senior year of high school in Alpine, Utah at Lone Peak.

He started his college career in the JUCO ranks at Utah State Eastern and Salt Lake Community College before transferring to Stetson. In his first Division I season, his production took a significant leap.

Copeland averaged 15 points per game while shooting 43% from three, emerging as one of the top perimeter shooters in the country with 109 made threes. He ranked 16th nationally in three-point percentage and 15th in threes made per game.

He scored a season-high 29 points against Rhodes, hitting eight threes, and added notable performances against Miami (12 points) and Oklahoma (14 points).

Copeland finished the season strong, scoring 20+ points in his final three games. You can watch his highlights below.

Stetson guard Ethan Copeland (@EthanCope412) will enter the transfer portal after a big year averaging 15.0 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.1 APG, 44.1% FG, 42.9% 3FG.



Had 9 games with 20+ points.pic.twitter.com/YRjrE5nK1D — Rising Ballers Network (@dylan_lutey) March 17, 2026

Kahu Treacher

School: Eastern Arizona

Position: SF/PF

Height: 6'9"

PPG: 13.6 | RPG: 6.1 | APG: 1.7

Kahu Treacher is a 6'9" wing from Hastings, New Zealand. Out of high school, he received Division I offers from Southern Utah and Coastal Carolina but chose the JUCO route, committing to Eastern Arizona.

After averaging 7.1 points as a freshman, he made a major leap as a sophomore, improving to 13.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting over 40% from three.

Treacher is currently ranked as the third-best JUCO prospect in the country and is known for his motor—crashing the boards, diving for loose balls, and making hustle plays.

He originally signed with Oregon State in November 2025 but reopened his recruitment in February following the firing of head coach Wayne Tinkle.

You can watch Treacher's highlights below.

After decommitting from Oregon St, JUCO F Kahu Treacher has heard from the following schools, his agent @GermanSrulovich of @WEAVE tells me:



BYU, Nebraska, Penn St, Minnesota, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma St, San Fran, TCU, UNLV, & many more.



13.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 49.8% FG, 41.2% 3FG. pic.twitter.com/VspdzAJO2P — Rising Ballers Network (@dylan_lutey) March 5, 2026

Trevan Leonhardt

Dec 16, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Valley Wolverines guard Trevan Leonhardt (20) dribbles the ball defended by Utah Utes guard Hunter Erickson (0) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

School: UVU

Position: PG

Height: 6'4"

PPG: 11.9 | RPG: 5.4 | APG: 6.0 | SPG: 2.1

Trevan Leonhardt is one of the most well-rounded point guards in college basketball and has spent his entire career at UVU.

He averaged six assists per game this season, ranking 24th nationally, while also contributing 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. He shot 37% from three on the year.

One of his best performances came against Abilene Christian, where he recorded eight points, five rebounds, seven assists, and four steals.

You can watch Leonhardt's highlights below.

A look at Leonhardt’s well-rounded two-way impact: pic.twitter.com/5jCmTkiwtv — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) March 26, 2026

Jackson Holcombe

School: UVU

Position: SF/PF

Height: 6'4"

PPG: 16.0 | RPG: 7.0 | APG: 3.6 | SPG: 2.2

Another UVU player entering the portal is Jackson Holcombe, the nephew of Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith.

The Timpanogos High product took a major leap in his sophomore season, leading UVU in scoring, rebounds, and steals while finishing second in assists. He posted a career-high 27 points in UVU's only NIT game against George Washington.

You can watch Holcombe's highlights below.

Jake Wahlin

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers forward Jake Wahlin (10) shoots as Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

School: Clemson

Position: SF/PF

Height: 6'10"

PPG: 5.3 | RPG: 3.9 | APG: 0.7

Jake Wahlin, originally from Provo, Utah, committed to BYU out of high school before his mission but was released from his NLI upon returning and ultimately signed with Utah.

At Utah, he played under current BYU assistant Chris Burgess before transferring to Clemson last offseason. He started 29 of 35 games for the Tigers this season.

You can watch Wahlin's highlights below.

Karson Templin

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'orso (3) controls the ball against Utah State Aggies forward Karson Templin (22) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

School: Utah State

Position: PF/C

Height: 6'9"

PPG: 8.8 | RPG: 4.2 | APG: 0.8

Karson Templin has spent the past three seasons at Utah State, steadily increasing his role each year.

He was named Mountain West Sixth Man of the Year for his production off the bench and is known for his toughness and physicality.

You can watch his highlights below.