6 Remaining Targets on BYU’s Radar as June Recruiting Closes

As we've said for weeks, the month of June is the most important recruiting month of the year. Tuesday is the last day of June, and BYU's June has been relatively quiet, at least compared to its Big 12 peers.

While the Cougars added several quality players in June that were important recruiting wins, namely Blake Wong, Kamoni Adams, and Jaxson Rex, the quantity of commits has been low. In this article, we'll go over BYU's top six targets that are still on the board. Most of them will come off the board in the next few weeks, if not days.

1. Uhila Wolfgramm - Edge

Four-star edge rusher Uhila Wolfgramm is down to just two schools: BYU and Oklahoma. Wolfgramm will make his college decision this week. Wolfgramm is BYU's top remaining target. Landing Wolfgramm would make BYU's 2027 defensive line class perhaps the best of the Kalani Sitake era.

Missing on Wolfgramm to Oklahoma - one week after losing Bode Sparrow to the Sooners - would be a major gut punch. Wolfgramm is talented enough to contribute right away at BYU should he commit to the Cougars.

2. Kyle Nabrotzky - Offensive Line

After taking his last official visit to BYU, Kyle Nabrotzky cut his list of finalists to three: BYU, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech. Now, it's decision time. Nabrotzky is one of BYU's top two offensive line targets in the 2027 class.

3. Jag Ioane - Edge

Jag Ioane is really explosive off the line of scrimmage. He took official visits to BYU, Utah, Washington, and Michigan. He told Rivals that he would make his college choice "sooner rather than later."

4. Peyton Higginson - Safety

Peyton Higginson has flown relatively under the radar despite an offer sheet that includes Michigan, Utah, Cal, Purdue, and a host of G6 schools. Higginson stars on both sides of the ball at Salem Hills High School - we project him to end up at safety at the next level.

5. Moa Brown - Offensive Line

Moa Brown recently took official visits to Arizona State and BYU - his recruitment is looking like a two-school race for his commitment. Brown recently moved from defensive end to offensive tackle. We believe offensive tackle is more suitable for his 6'5 frame. His length and athleticism could make him an ideal offensive tackle. He would be a little more of a project given his inexperience at the position, but his upside is very high.

6. Owen Leishman - Linebacker

Owen Leishman went to camps at Utah, Utah State, and BYU. He earned offers from all three schools after those camps. He took an official visit to BYU a few weekends ago. He is one of the newest targets on BYU's board, but that doesn't mean he isn't a priority. BYU would love to add him to the linebacker pipeline.

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