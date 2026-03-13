Skip to main content
Cougs Daily

March Madness Projection: Which Seed Will BYU Get?

Selection Sunday is almost here. Which seed can the Cougars expect to get now that they've played their final game before the NCAA Tournament?
Aaron Mendoza|
Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) sets the play in front of West Virginia Mountaineers forward Brenen Lorient (0) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) sets the play in front of West Virginia Mountaineers forward Brenen Lorient (0) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

In this story:

BYU Cougars

The best time of the year in college basketball is almost here.

It's been a rollercoaster of a season for BYU, but thanks to their results in non-conference play, the Cougars have been safely in the NCAA tournament field for a few weeks, even with the struggles they've had in the last month.

BYU is heading to the tournament on a high note. After three straight wins, including a win against Texas Tech, and a hard-fought battle in a close loss to Houston, it was resilient response to those struggles.

If anything, BYU looks to have finally discovered its identity with this iteration of the team just in time.

With Selection Sunday near, let's look at BYU's resume for March Madness and what seed the Cougars will likely get in the field of 68.

Tournament Resume Breakdown

The NCAA Tournament Selection committee uses the following criteria to compare teams and determine which seeds each one will get:

  • NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET)
  • Wins Against Bubble (WAB)
  • Kevin Pauga Index (KPI)
  • Strength of Record (SOR)
  • KenPom
  • Torvik Rank (T-Rank)
  • Basketball Power Index (BPI)

The NCAA has made it known that a team's WAB rank will hold more weight this year, so that's something to keep an eye on.

Last year, BYU earned a six seed in the tournament. This year, the Cougars also currently project as a six seed. According to Bracket Martix, BYU's average seed across 116 surveyed brackets is 6.12. Joe Lunardi, one of the top bracketologists in the sport, has the team as a six seed right now as well.

Metrics Review

Now that Cougars have played their final game before their fate is decided, here's how their resume looks in all the metrics and how it compares to last year.

NCAA Metrics

This Season

Last Season

NET

23

24

WAB

21

21

KPI

23

31

SOR

26

19

KenPom

22

26

T-Rank

34

14

BPI

20

24

BYU is ranked lower than last year in just two of the seven metrics that the committee will look at.

Quad Record Review

The committee will also look at how many games BYU has won in each NET quadrant. Here's a breakdown of BYU's record in each quadrant this season compared to last.

Quad Tiers

This Season

Last Season

Quad 1A

1-7

3-4

Quad 1

7-10

8-7

Quad 2

7-1

6-2

Quad 3

4-0

4-0

Quad 4

5-0

6-0

Quad 1 and Quad 2 games hold the most weight for the selection committee, with Quad 1A wins representing the wins that stand out most. The Cougars have won slightly less Quad 1 games (and Quad 1A games) than last year. They have a 14-11 Quad 1 & 2 record, also similar to their 14-9 Quad 1 & 2 record last year. BYU is one of 19 teams that has won at least seven Quad 1 games this season and one of 16 teams that has won at least 14 Quad & Quad 2 games.

The Bracket Awaits

It was important that BYU at least won its games against Kansas State and West Virginia in the Big 12 tournament. The Cougars did just that, likely doing enough to avoid a seven seed.

However, since BYU doesn't play on Sundays, the team is limited to what regions they can play in. Sometimes that can move BYU up or down a seed line, so that is something to monitor as the bracket gets revealed.

Prediction: 6-seed

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Aaron Mendoza
AARON MENDOZA

Aaron Mendoza started his writing career as an independent writer and the founder of Full Court Cougs, a Substack publication focused on BYU basketball roster construction, player analysis, and the NCAA tournament outlook. His work emphasizes data-driven analysis and long-term program trends.

Share on XFollow mendozer97
Home/Basketball