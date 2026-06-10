Bear Bachmeier Always Knew He Was Returning to BYU For His Sophomore Season

This time last year, Bear Bachmeier arrived at BYU as a true freshman transfer from Stanford. Bachmeier originally signed with BYU as the quarterback that could take over after Jake Retzlaff graduated. In the month between his signing his arrival to Provo, however, Bachmeier was thrust into a starting quarterback competition. Jake Retzlaff left the program, leaving Bachmeier to compete with McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet for the starting job.

Bachmeier not only won the job in Fall Camp, he led the Cougars to the Big 12 championship game and finished the season with 12 wins.

After the season, BYU players posted about their intentions to "run it back" in 2026, beginning on January 2nd. Bachmeier didn't post about his intentions to return in 2026 until almost a week later. Despite the delay, Bachmeier always knew he was coming back to BYU for his sophomore season - he just didn't know he needed to post about it on social media.

"Yeah, not a big thought process," Bachmeier said at the end of Spring Camp on his decision to come back for his sophomore season. "I knew I was coming back. I didn't know that [posting on social media] was tailored to me as well, like being a freshman, so I just ended up posting it to, I don't know, please the audience I guess."

One year later, Bachmeier is one of the faces of the BYU football program. The 230-pound (not 260 pounds, for the record) quarterback that wears no. 47 will lead the Cougars into the 2026 season as a preseason top 20 team.

On how his life has changed now that he is under the spotlight, Bachmeier said, "I think I'm the same guy. Not a lot has changed...just here to go to school and play some football and, yeah, just be a good person."

In the era of revenue share and NIL, college football starting quarterbacks can make seven figures. On if he has made a major NIL purchase, Bachmeier said, "I kind of get crap all the time from the team because I only wear team-issued gear, so I don't know. Maybe I'll try and up my drip game and get some, get some cooler clothes, but no big purchases."

Bachmeier did upgrade his ride - he drives a Ford Bronco. However, he noted that he is "not spending a lot of money on that" since it was part of an NIL deal.

For BYU, quarterback continuity is a luxury compared to the last several years. Bachmeier will be the first quarterback to start a season opener in back-to-back years since Jaren Hall in 2022.

Bachmeier will be the key for BYU to take another step and make the College Football Playoff in 2026.

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