Scouting Report: BYU Five-Star Freshman Bruce Branch

Since coming to Provo, Kevin Young has prioritized recruiting five-star freshmen when building his rosters.

In his first season, it was Egor Demin, the eventual 8th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. In his second, it was AJ Dybantsa, the projected 1st pick in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft. And now, heading into his third, it's Bruce Branch, the 6'7" wing who signed with the Cougars as the crowning jewel of their 2026 class.

On November 22, 2025, Branch announced he would be reclassifying from the 2027 class to the 2026 class, and from that moment on, the staff made him the ultimate priority. Not long after, he visited Provo in January, which led to his commitment in March and his eventual signing in April.

Like Demin and Dybantsa, there is plenty of excitement surrounding Branch and the impact he could have for BYU next season.

While it's natural to expect five-stars to be the face of a program and dominate games, it's also important to recognize that they're still freshmen. There will always be growing pains as they adjust to the physicality and pace of college basketball.

So what can the Cougars expect from Branch? The prospect out of Gilbert, Arizona has a lot to offer, so let's dive in.

Basketball Resume and Production

Branch has a very impressive basketball background. He started his high school career at Perry High, where he was teammates with Arizona's Koa Peat. As a sophomore, he averaged 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

After two seasons at Perry High, he moved to Prolific Prep — the same school where Dybantsa once prepped — for his final high school season.

There, he took a huge leap and earned All-American honors from MaxPreps and the Naismith Boys' High School Basketball, averaging 18 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks per game. His teammates included Caleb Holt (Arizona), Davion Adkins (Kansas), Alex Smith (Ohio State), and class of 2027 five-star Nasir Anderson.

On the Adidas 3SSB circuit last summer, Branch played for the Compton Magic alongside Cameron Williams (Duke) and Rider Portela (Colorado), averaging 15.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 39% from three.

Branch has also made his mark on the international stage.

He was invited to the 2025 Adidas Eurocamp in Treviso, Italy — an event for the world's top basketball prospects — where he received the Rising Star Award and All-Camp honors in front of representatives from all 30 NBA teams.

This month, he also represented Team USA at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup, averaging 8.6 points and 8.6 rebounds across four games.

Offensive Skill Set

The first thing that stands out about Branch's offensive game is his shooting. He has a cool confidence on the perimeter and can knock down threes at a high clip, while also scoring at all three levels with a solid mid-range game and nice touch around the rim.

Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports had this to say about Branch last fall.

His shooting is a legitimate, and still ascending, weapon. He leans back into his shot more so than he does rise up, but his release is very fluid. He’s coming off a 3SSB season in which he connected on 39% of his threes on 5 attempts per game. He can also create space in the mid-range area with his step-back, albeit without overwhelming lift into his pull-up game. Adam Finkelstein, 247 Sports

That shooting ability pairs nicely with new additions Tyler Betsey, Collin Chandler, and Jake Wahlin. After having only a few reliable shooters last season, it's clear Young has prioritized perimeter shooting heading into next year.

One underrated part of Branch's game is his offensive rebounding. He is great at scoring putbacks off of misses and creating more possessions.

He flashed his rebounding potential at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup, grabbing at least eight rebounds in three of four games, including 14 against Brazil. The staff will no doubt continue to push him to crash the boards.

The one area where Branch still has room to grow is his shot creation. He excels at hitting shots off the ball, and developing his ability to consistently create his own look will be the next step in his offensive game.

Defensive & Physical Profile

Defense is an area Branch takes pride in, and it shows. He is one of the best two-way players in the 2026 class and brings a ton of energy on that end of the floor.

Finkelstein also noted Branch's defensive upside.

Defensively, his size, length, and fluidity give him a ton of potential. Physically, he has terrific measurables at 6-foot-7 (in shoes) with a 7-foot-1 wingspan and a good natural frame that is only just beginning to fill out. Adam Finkelstein, 247 Sports

Defense has been a weakness for BYU over the past two seasons, and while the Cougars improved last year, another leap is needed. Branch will play a significant role in that effort. Like any freshman, he'll need to get stronger to handle the physicality of the Big 12, but his athleticism and physical tools provide a strong foundation.

While Branch is incredibly skilled, he is not the same player as Dybantsa, and it's unfair to expect him to be. That said, he will absolutely be a key contributor and starter for the Cougars next season.

As a two-way player, Young will rely on Branch to make an impact on both ends of the floor. He may not be handed the same keys Dybantsa had last season, but he'll still have plenty of opportunities to be a scoring threat. Based on how the roster is currently constructed, Young seems to be building toward the more free-flowing offense he ran in his first season in Provo. Branch's shooting will play a central role.

Branch will also be counted on for rebounding. BYU will likely add at least one more big to the roster, but among those currently in the program, only Mboup and Wahlin averaged four or more rebounds per game last season, making Branch's contributions on the glass all the more important.

The potential is there for Branch to be a one-and-done and a lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft. Whether that happens will come down to his development and his ability to grow into a primary scoring option at the next level.

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