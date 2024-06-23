New BYU Signee Kanon Catchings Has Arrived in Provo
The newest member of the BYU basketball program is in Provo. On Sunday, 2024 signee Kanon Catchings posted a picture from BYU's campus. Catchings became an official member of the BYU basketball program last week when he signed with the Cougars. He is now on the official roster as well - he is listed as a 6'9 forward.
Catchings is a native of Atlanta, Georgia. He was ranked the third best prospect in Georgia in the 2024 class and a top 10 player nationally at his position. Catchings has premier length at 6'9 and he has the ability to his threes, make plays off the dribble, and play above the rim. His combination of size and skill will allow him to play a variety of positions at the college level.
Now that Catchings is in Provo, he will begin the process of earning time in BYU's rotation. Depending on his development, he could either come off the bench or start right away for the BYU basketball program. Either way, he is talented enough to make an impact as a true freshman.
Prior to Catchings' signing, BYU only had two more scholarships to fill on the 2024-2025 roster. Catchings was a great fit in terms of remaining needs for the BYU basketball roster. He elevates the competition and he's a candidate to push for immediate playing time. There's not a lot of room in the rotation as it stands today, but Catchings is talented enough to push for minutes. He can play the stretch four or he could also play the three. His length, alongside projected lottery pick Egor Demin, could give new BYU coach Kevin a lot of length in the backcourt. He is a legitimate NBA prospect.