Top 40 Recruit and Former Purdue Signee Kanon Catchings Commits to BYU Basketball
On Tuesday, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program picked up a commitment from top 40 recruit and former Purdue signee Kanon Catchings. Catchings committed to the Cougars after taking an official visit to BYU last week. He also took visits to Florida State and NC State. Catchings has a connection to the new BYU coaching staff in the form of new assistant coach Tim Fanning. Fanning was Catchings' coach at Overtime Elite.
Catchings is a native of Atlanta, Georgia. He was ranked the third best prospect in Georgia in the 2024 class and a top 10 player nationally at his position. Catchings has premier length at 6'9 and he has the ability to his threes, make plays off the dribble, and play above the rim. His combination of size and skill will allow him to play a variety of positions at the college level.
BYU only had two more scholarships to fill on the 2024-2025 roster. Catchings is a great fit in terms of remaining needs for the BYU basketball roster. He elevates the competition and he's a candidate to push for immediate playing time. There's not a lot of room in the rotation as it stands today, but Catchings is talented enough to push for minutes. He can play the stretch four or he could also play the three. His length, alongside projected lottery pick Egor Demin, could give new BYU coach Kevin a lot of length in the backcourt. He is a legitimate NBA prospect.
BYU only has one more scholarship to fill. Young met with the media earlier this week and he said BYU plans to fill all 13 scholarships.