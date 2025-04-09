Point Guard is the Primary Position of Need for BYU Basketball
On Tuesday, BYU point guard Egor Demin declared for the NBA Draft. WIth Demin's departure, all three of the point guards from the 2024-2025 roster will not be on the roster next season.
First, freshman point guard Elijah Crawford entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after just one season with the program. Crawford played a minimal role for the Cougars this season off the bench.
Next, BYU backup point guard Dallin Hall entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Hall had a successful career at BYU, but he opted to spend his final season of eligibility at a different school. Over his career, Hall started 61 games and appeared in 100 games, averaging 7.7 points and 4.1 assists per game.
Now that Demin is no longer in the picture, BYU needs at least two point guards from the transfer portal. According to reports, BYU is in the picture for one of the best point guard transfers in the portal: Baylor transfer Robert Wright.
It's hard to imagine a better replacement for Egor Demin than Robert Wright. Wright, who was the top point guard in the 2024 class, averaged 11.5 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.1 rebounds per game as a true freshman at Baylor. He scored 22 points in an overtime loss to BYU. He is one of the top available transfers in the transfer portal.
Wright is quick off the dribble and he creates offense at an elite level. He would be an ideal fit alongside the likes of AJ Dybansta and Richie Saunders. You can check out a few highlights from his true freshman season here.