BYU Cornerback Marcus McKenzie Reportedly to Join His Brother in the Transfer Portal

BYU cornerback Marcus McKenzie will enter the transfer portal when it opens in January, Blair Angulo of 247Sports reported on Sunday.

Marcus spent the last three years with BYU since returning home from his mission. He has struggled with injuries the last two years that have limited his playing time.

Marcus was a special teams standout for BYU in 2023. In Jay Hill's defense, he never cracked the rotation at cornerback. He played 34 defensive snaps over the last three seasons.

Marcus is the twin brother of BYU wide receiver Dom McKenzie. Dom will also enter the transfer portal next month.

The transfer portal will open on January 2, 2026 and will be open for 15 days. There is only one transfer portal window this year. In the past, there has been a transfer window in the Winter and a transfer window in the Spring.

BYU Players In the Transfer Portal

Four players have announced their plans to enter the transfer portal so far.

Dom McKenzie - WR

BYU redshirt freshman Dom McKenzie announced his plans to enter the transfer portal as well. McKenzie appeared in one game on offense for BYU in 2025 - the season opener against Portland State. He had a touchdown run for the Cougars in that game.

Dom has a twin on the team: cornerback Marcus McKenzie. The McKenzie brothers are the sons of former BYU star running back Brian McKenzie. Dom spent two years in the program at BYU before entering the transfer portal.

LaMason Waller - WR

Shortly after the championship game ended, BYU true freshman wide receiver LaMason Waller announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Waller, who signed with BYU and enrolled last January, didn't appear in any games in his true freshman season. Waller dealt with an injury throughout the season and he wasn't in the rotation at wide receiver.

Waller was a highly-recruited wide receiver that had offers from all over the country. BYU will miss out on the opportunity to have him as part of the wide receiver corps in the future.

Jake Griffin - OL

Offensive lineman Jake Griffin will enter the portal after three years with the program. Griffin was a reserve offensive lineman for the Cougars.

